Underscoring its commitment to planned timelines and maintaining the trust of over 10,000 clients, DIG has unveiled its construction strategy for the current year. The group emphasized that on-ground execution remains the true benchmark of a developer's success and their ability to navigate market challenges.



Mr. Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG Group, stated that the group is moving forward in the Egyptian market backed by a robust financial position. "We have decided to inject approximately EGP 1.4 billion into construction operations during the coming phase," Salah noted. "This substantial capital injection aims to accelerate the pace of work across all our sites to ensure deliveries are met on schedule—or even ahead of time in certain locations—driven by our belief that commitment is the bridge to building investor trust."



Highlighting the operational status of the projects, Mr. Hany Helmy, Vice Chairman of the Group, confirmed that work is progressing at record rates. He revealed that the company has successfully reached a 75% construction milestone in one of its major projects, which was launched three years ago with work commencing two years back. For more recent projects launched just ten months ago, the company has already achieved completion rates ranging between 20% and 40%.



Expanding on the group's financial and operational philosophy, Mr. Mohamed Fawzi, CEO of DIG Group, emphasized the reliance on self-financing to ensure business continuity regardless of external market fluctuations.



"We currently manage six projects in the New Administrative Capital’s Downtown area, where construction has reached 40%. This is in addition to our success in fully delivering and inhabiting projects in West Cairo," Fawzi stated.



He further noted that DIG’s strategy focuses on "smart expansion," citing the recent launch of the (Defaf) project in the R8 district. This expansion runs in parallel with significant progress in existing developments, all while adhering to the latest engineering standards and sustainable construction technologies.