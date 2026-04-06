ADI Predictstreet’s innovative platform to debut globally in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, engaging fans through interactive forecasting experiences

Various safeguards to be implemented to ensure transparency, fairness and participant protection

FIFA has signed a landmark multi-year partnership with ADI Predictstreet, which has been appointed as the first-ever Official Partner for the prediction market category. The groundbreaking agreement underscores FIFA’s continued commitment to innovation and fan engagement.

ADI Predictstreet will be introduced on the biggest sporting stage on earth at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, delivering a new interactive forecasting experience to fans across the planet. Set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date, the competition will feature 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, engaging an anticipated global audience of billions.

Thanks to this collaboration, fans will be able to participate in dynamic prediction-based experiences on ADI Predictstreet’s platform, which will leverage FIFA’s official historical data. Supporters will have the opportunity to forecast match outcomes, tournament statistics, standout players and key moments, enhancing their connection to the FIFA World Cup™ through informed interaction.

As a FIFA Partner, ADI Predictstreet will also serve as the presenting partner for FIFA’s globally recognised free to play bracket challenge, enabling fans to predict how the tournament will unfold, compete with friends and engage more deeply with the action.

“FIFA is committed to continually enhancing the fan experience and embracing innovation that brings supporters closer to the game,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “By partnering with FIFA, ADI Predictstreet will be introducing an exciting new way for fans around the world to engage with football, using insight and interaction to deepen their connection with our competitions.”

“This partnership marks a defining moment for ADI Predictstreet and how audiences engage with major events, as we lay the foundation for a new category where collective intelligence, technology, and real-world outcomes converge,” said Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, Principal Council Member of ADI Predictstreet.

ADI Predictstreet’s activities related to FIFA World Cup will operate in alignment with FIFA’s regulatory and integrity frameworks, incorporating a comprehensive integrity monitoring framework which includes real time monitoring of suspicious trading activity and structured information sharing and reporting systems. These safeguards will ensure transparency, fairness and the protection of participants.

The platform will be made available by ADI Predictstreet to fans globally via a dedicated mobile and desktop application, offering a seamless and immersive experience throughout the FIFA World Cup. ADI Predictstreet is built on ADI’s sovereign institutional grade blockchain. While initially focused on football and sport, the system will also have broader applications across other sectors, including finance, technology and global events.