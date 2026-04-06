Dubai, UAE: VERTECO, the region’s leading provider of award-winning water-saving products, Smart washroom solutions and data-driven cleaning technology, has deployed its Smart washroom technology across The Grand Mosque in Makkah. Delivered in collaboration with its Saudi Arabian partner, Branch Bots Inc., the project supports the ongoing digital transformation of operations led by Al Haramain, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, reflecting its commitment to leveraging modern technologies to improve operational efficiency and elevate the overall pilgrim experience.

The project represents one of the largest deployments of intelligent washroom technology in the region and supports the efficient management of large-scale facilities. The Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomed over 96.6 million worshippers during the first 20 days of the holy month. Managing washroom facilities at such a scale requires advanced technology capable of supporting the seamless movement of people whilst maintaining exceptional hygiene standards.

VERTECO’s Smart washroom solution uses IoT technology and advanced sensors to deliver real-time insights into washroom utilisation levels, occupancy status, wetness detection, and operational alerts. The system allows facilities teams to monitor conditions continuously and respond quickly, ensuring washrooms remain clean, safe, available, and efficiently managed during the busiest periods.

A key feature of the solution in such busy spaces is occupancy management and digital wayfinding. By providing visitors with real-time information on washroom availability, they can be directed to less crowded washrooms when needed, reducing queues and improving the flow of movement throughout surrounding areas.

By minimising waiting times and helping pilgrims locate available facilities quickly, the solution allows visitors to spend less time searching for washrooms and more time focusing on prayers, enhancing the overall pilgrim experience.

David King, Managing Director of VERTECO, said: “Deploying our Smart washroom technology at this scale in Makkah represents a proud milestone for VERTECO. Our products aim to improve the user experience in high-footfall environments by providing real-time usage data, occupancy insights and digital wayfinding capabilities. This allows facilities teams to reduce congestion, maintain hygiene and safety standards, and ensure pilgrims spend less time in washrooms and more time dedicated to their pilgrimage.”

Luay Moh’d, CEO of Brach Bots Inc. said: “We are excited to partner with VERTECO on this landmark project. Managing facilities that serve millions of visitors requires intelligent solutions, real-time insights and operational efficiency. By combining our technologies and expertise, we are supporting facilities teams in delivering a smoother, safer and more efficient experience for pilgrims visiting Makkah.”

Dr Mohammed bin Humaid, Project Owner at The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques: “As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the experience of pilgrims performing Umrah, we have introduced smart washroom technologies. These upgrades are designed to improve cleanliness, efficiency, and ease of use, ensuring a more comfortable and seamless experience for all visitors. The smart systems enable better monitoring, faster maintenance response, and higher hygiene standards, in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the guests.

This initiative reflects our continuous dedication to innovation and to elevating the quality of services provided to pilgrims. As pilgrim numbers continue to grow, Smart solutions are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting operational efficiencies whilst enhancing the safety, comfort and well-being of visitors. “

For more details on applied solutions, please get in touch with VERTECO.

About VERTECO

VERTECO is a sustainability-driven technology company that specialises in smart washroom solutions, water efficiency systems, and data-driven cleaning technologies.



Headquartered in the UAE and present in the region since 2010, VERTECO is a trusted partner to governments, airports, malls, and leading FM providers throughout the Middle East. It is experienced at helping organisations significantly reduce their water consumption, and their overall environmental impact.

With a mission to drive measurable change, VERTECO integrates real-time data analytics and sensor-based technologies to enhance water efficiency, improve operational performance, and meet evolving ESG and regulatory targets. Its pioneering water-saving products - such as waterless urinals and smart metres - have been instrumental in reducing millions of litres of water wastage annually across the region.

VERTECO is a proud member of the Emirates Green Building Council and an advocate for sustainable innovation.

Through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, it remains at the forefront of smart water management, offering future-ready solutions that protect resources while delivering long-term cost and energy savings for businesses.

For more information, visit: www.verteco.com.

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Cosmopole Consultancy

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Email: verteco@cosmopole.com

Website: verteco.com