Dubai Investments announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, an official Dubai‑based contribution entity established to enable and organise community contributions in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The MoU was signed between Dubai Investments and JOOD and the signing ceremony was attended by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments; Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments and Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD. The MoU reflects a shared commitment to supporting verified social initiatives and strengthening community impact through structured, transparent and trusted contribution mechanisms.

Under the agreement, Dubai Investments will collaborate with JOOD to support community‑focused initiatives across key impact pillars, including healthcare, housing, education, sports, culture & arts and the environment.

The partnership aligns with Dubai Investments’ broader approach to responsible corporate engagement and meaningful social contribution.