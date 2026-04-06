Cairo, QNB Egypt, a subsidiary of QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been awarded the internationally recognized ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS).

The certification follows a comprehensive audit process, through which QNB Egypt demonstrated full alignment with international standards across business continuity policies and procedures, effective emergency planning, technological infrastructure readiness, and efficient team handling of various scenarios to ensure the continuity of banking services.

This milestone underscores QNB Group’s proactive capabilities and operational efficiency, alongside its strategic approach to anticipating and managing potential risks and ensuring business continuity during crises, thereby strengthening trust in its banking services across all markets in which it operates. It also highlights QNB Egypt’s commitment to implementing the highest international standards in risk management, operational resilience, and effective emergency preparedness.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohamed Bedeir, CEO of QNB Egypt, said: “Being certified to the ISO 22301 standard reflects the success of QNB Group’s strategic vision to enhance resilience and proactivity, and ability to respond effectively to any challenges. It also demonstrates our success in implementing best practices supported by a cutting edge digital-based ecosystem, ensuring a seamless continuation of QNB Egypt’s services and core operations.”

“This achievement is another testament to QNB Group’s leadership as a world-class banking institution which always seeks to maintain a solid and effective system for business continuity management across all markets where it operates,” he added.

The ISO 22301 certification is considered one of the leading international standards for business continuity management, providing a clear methodology that enables organizations to proactively assess risks, maintain essential operations during crises, and recover efficiently.