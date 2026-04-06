Arab Finance: ÈLM Developments has signed a management and operation agreement with Savills Egypt to oversee its flagship business center within the ÈLM Tree project in 6th of October City, with projected total sales exceeding EGP 4 billion, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement marks a key development milestone for the project, covering full management of the asset, including operational consultancy and leasing.

Under the agreement, Savills Egypt will deliver a comprehensive scope of services spanning pre-operational consultancy, financial systems development, cost management, and full-scale facility management and leasing.

The partnership is designed to implement an institutional management model aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, maintaining high-quality standards, and improving tenant and visitor experience, while preserving the long-term value of the asset.

The business center is designed to integrate nature with commercial activity, with all units offering direct views of central landscaped gardens to create a balanced environment that combines business functionality with leisure-oriented surroundings.

Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of this year, with full completion and delivery targeted within three years.

The ÈLM Tree business center extends over 18 acres in West Cairo and is divided into two sectors comprising 13 buildings, with a total built-up area of 35,700 square meters. The development will include a mix of administrative offices, clinics, retail units, and restaurants of varying sizes, positioning it as a fully integrated commercial and administrative hub.