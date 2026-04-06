Miqaat Developments announced the signing of a contract with DMA for Design and Engineering Consultancy to serve as the executive consultant for its SIRA project in New Cairo. The move aligns with the company’s strategy of partnering with a strong network of specialized entities across all aspects of its developments.

The company stated that SIRA is being developed under an integrated urban vision that builds on its track record while adding value to real estate market.

The project aims to deliver an advanced residential experience that meets customer expectations and enhances quality of life. It is a fully integrated residential development spanning 25 feddans in a prime location in New Cairo.

Miqaat Developments stated that the selection of DMA was based on the firm’s strong expertise and proven track record, highlighted its commitment to partnering with entities capable of ensuring full integration across all project components and delivering execution in line with the highest international standards, thereby adding real value to the development.

The company noted that DMA brings more than 30 years of experience, with expertise spanning architectural design, urban planning, interior design, and structural engineering, underscoring its capability to support the execution of the SIRA project.

Miqaat Developments highlighted that maintaining these strategic partnerships enhances the project’s market position and competitiveness, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, trustworthy real estate products while building lasting relationships with clients and investors.

The company also emphasized its commitment to a clear vision focused on innovation, strategic partner selection, and creating real value in every development. This approach underpins its growth and expansion in Egypt’s real estate market and reinforces its reputation as a trusted developer capable of delivering exceptional, high-quality projects.