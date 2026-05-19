Rain Financial Inc. ("Rain"), a regulated crypto brokerage and custodian in the GCC, today announced a multi-jurisdictional banking agreement with Standard Chartered.

Under the agreement, Standard Chartered will provide banking services to Rain in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, including segregated client money accounts, fiat settlement, and correspondent banking supporting Rain’s operations across the region.

The arrangement supports Rain's retail and institutional customers across Rain’s group, with settlements available in the major fiat currencies including AED, BHD, and USD.

“Bahrain and the UAE continue to strengthen their positions as leading hubs for innovation in financial services, supported by evolving regulatory frameworks and growing institutional participation across the digital asset ecosystem. As activity in the sector continues to develop, banking infrastructure will play an important role in supporting firms operating within established regulatory environments. We look forward to supporting Rain’s growth across both markets.”

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered

“As digital asset markets continue to evolve, strong banking relationships remain important in supporting secure and efficient operations. We are pleased to work with Standard Chartered to support Rain’s operations across Bahrain and the UAE.””

— AJ Nelson, Rain Co-Founder

Rain is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM FSRA). The partnership with Standard Chartered extends the regulated framework that already governs how Rain holds and moves customer funds and strengthens the operational foundation on which we build new products and services for the region.

About Rain

● Rain is the leading GCC based crypto brokerage and custodian and was founded in 2017

● Rain is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain(CBB), Abu Dhabi Global Markets(ADGM), registered with MASAK(Turkey), and holds an IPA with VARA

● Rain has over 2 million users

● Rain has processed over $11B in volume since inception

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

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Media Contact

Rain Communications

ahmed.samra@rain.com

www.rain.com