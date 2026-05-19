ErosADI introduces a programmable system developed for creators, which combines sovereign AI infrastructure, programmable rights, unified identity and wallet, AI-native super agents, and a global cultural exchange layer into one operating system

\Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Eros Innovation today announced the launch of ErosADI, a sovereign AI infrastructure platform designed to power the next generation of rights-compliant artificial intelligence economies.

Built in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi ADI Foundation and powered by ADI Chain, ErosADI combines sovereign AI infrastructure, programmable rights systems, AI-native identity into a unified operating layer for the AI era.

Through its regulation, compliance, and policy framework, the ADI Foundation provides a trusted gateway for institutions and enterprises adopting blockchain infrastructure in regulated markets, with a mission to connect one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030.



ErosADI introduces a new category of infrastructure: a cultural operating system where creators, studios, brands, governments, institutions, and users can create, license, govern, distribute, and monetize cultural assets at a global scale.

Global Cultural Exchange Layer

At the core of the platform is a new Global Cultural Exchange (GCX) layer designed to enable trusted collaboration between creators, institutions, cultural archives, and AI systems across countries – while respecting sovereign ownership of data, rights, and governance.

ErosADI is designed as both an infrastructure layer and an economic participation system. Creators can earn through programmable royalty flows tied to usage, attribution, and rights ownership. Brands can activate rights-compliant creator campaigns with measurable outputs. Institutions can bring cultural assets into structured, rights-aware participation models.

The role of ADI Chain’s Layer 3 infrastructure is to provide the coordination, verification, and settlement framework that supports these interactions behind the scenes. This means ADI Chain sits beneath the user experience as the blockchain foundation for identity, rights, participation, and value exchange across the ecosystem.

The next decade of AI will not be won by scale alone.

It will be won by ownership, provenance, identity, trust, and economic alignment.

"ErosADI shows how ADI Chain can extend institutional-grade blockchain systems into new sectors beyond banking and payments. Cultural assets, programmable rights, identity-linked participation, and real-world value flows all require infrastructure that is compliant, scalable, and jurisdiction-aware. That is where ADI Chain’s three-pillar framework of regulation, compliance, and policy becomes highly relevant. ErosADI is a strong example of how sovereign onchain infrastructure can support real-world economic participation across large-scale ecosystems."

– Andrey Lazorenko, CEO, ADI Foundation

“ErosADI is the infrastructure layer that makes sovereign cultural AI real at scale. We have spent decades building one of the world’s largest rights-cleared cultural dataset, and now we are turning that into a programmable, compounding economic system for creators, institutions, and governments. This is not an experiment. This is the foundation of a new cultural economy.”

– Swaneet Singh, Co-President, Eros Innovation

About the ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

The ADI Foundation serves as an institutional gateway, enabling governments and regulators to adopt blockchain through purpose-built, policy-aligned infrastructure designed to expand financial access, empower underserved communities, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital economy. Founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology-focused subsidiary of International Holding Company, ADI’s mission is to connect one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem’s reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin, DDSC, initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security – serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website, LinkedIn, and X.

About EROS Innovation

Eros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world's most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education, and deep-tech infrastructure. With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation is anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt.`

Eros Innovation operates through nine integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem.

EROS Innovation · Press Enquiries: piyush.bhatia@erosinvest.com