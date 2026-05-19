Cairo: Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary has officially signed a cooperation protocol with the “Educate Me” Foundation to launch its first school nutrition signature program, “كوباية في اليوم.. بطل كل يوم” (“A Glass a Day, a Hero Every Day”). Held under the scientific supervision and auspices of the Egyptian Pediatric Association (EPA), this program marks Beyti’s first nationwide school nutrition program specifically designed for children aged 7–10 years. The program utilizes a unique model that combines direct nutritional access with a specialized, interactive educational curriculum to build lifelong healthy daily habits among students and their families.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Ahmed El Saeed, Chairman of the Egyptian Pediatric Association, and Dr. Sherif Abd El Aal, CEO of the Egyptian Pediatric Association, as well as Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary, alongside Ms. Engy Fahmy, Development & Communications Director at the 'Educate Me' Foundation, along with an elite group of the Foundation's members.

The program serves as a flagship project that aligns with Beyti’s core purpose of “nourishing families through every sip, spoon and bite” by directly supporting national efforts to improve student health and combat malnutrition-related challenges such as stunting and anemia. This commitment mirrors the objectives of the state’s human development goals, contributing to a healthier foundation for Egypt’s youth.

By the end of 2026, the program aims to create a sustainable health impact for 10,000 students and their mothers across the governorates of Cairo, Giza, and El Beheira. Central to the program’s support is the delivery of essential nutrients through Beyti’s range of high-quality dairy products. By providing students with milk and yogurt, the program ensures the daily intake of high-quality protein and vitamins necessary for cognitive and physical development. This nutritional foundation is reinforced by educational tools that explain the science of growth to children.

In this context, Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, stated: “Our purpose at Beyti is clear: to nourish families through every sip, spoon and bite. This purpose goes beyond our products; it defines our national role in supporting student health and addressing critical challenges such as stunting and anemia. At Beyti, we believe our responsibility extends far beyond our production lines to the heart of every home we serve. Through this program, we bring our commitment to life by delivering high-quality, trusted products that reflect our DNA: ‘Quality You Can Trust.’

He added, “by partnering with specialized organizations such as Educate Me and the Egyptian Pediatric Association through our signature program, ‘كوباية في اليوم.. بطل كل يوم,’ we are able to provide science-based nutritional solutions that help give children the healthiest possible start in life. Building on the success of this first phase, we look forward to expanding this program across the Republic, reaching many more children and families in the years ahead.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmed El Saeed, Chairman of the Egyptian Pediatric Association, affirmed: “Our participation in this signature program is a direct response to Egypt’s national health priorities. By aligning this scientific curriculum with the state’s vision to eradicate malnutrition-related challenges, we are creating a powerful synergy between high-quality nutrition and medical awareness. This model gives us full confidence in our ability to protect the physical and cognitive growth of our children, supporting the national goal of building a healthier, more capable generation.”

Christine Safwat, CEO of Educate Me, commented : “We are proud to partner with Beyti on this signature program that empowers children with the knowledge and habits needed to make healthier food choices from an early age”.



She added :“At Educate Me, we believe that students’ learning and wellbeing are deeply connected. Through this program, we aim to raise awareness among primary stage students about balanced nutrition and healthy eating habits in an engaging and age-appropriate way, helping them build foundations for healthier and more informed lifestyles.”

The “كوباية في اليوم.. بطل كل يوم” program will continue its expansion throughout the fall semester of 2026. This signature program reaffirms Beyti’s commitment to strengthening its societal role and elevating healthcare and nutrition standards for children across the Republic, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the health of the nation’s future leaders

About Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary:

Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary- was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of milk, juices, and yogurt in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products, such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.