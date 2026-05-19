Access to green aluminium, Arab League certification, and US market approval for paper-insulated aluminium conductor material, positions GIC Magnet as a resilient, future-ready partner for transformer, motor manufacturers and industrial customers navigating today's supply chain challenges.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ducab Metals Business (DMB), a leading UAE-based producer of high-quality copper and aluminium solutions, today announced that it will present the strengthened capabilities of its winding wire business unit GIC Magnet at Coil Winding Berlin 2026. Following its acquisition in 2024, GIC Magnet has undergone significant transformation, emerging as a future-ready partner for motor manufacturers, repairers, and industrial customers worldwide.

GIC Magnet has more than doubled its production capacity over the past year, scaling from approximately 3,200 tonnes to 6,600 tonnes annually. This expansion reinforces the company's ability to meet growing global demand for Paper Insulated Aluminium & Copper Conductors and Enamelled Copper & Aluminium wire while providing customers with access to green aluminium through Ducab Metals Business, a sustainability credential of increasing importance to European manufacturers navigating evolving environmental standards.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO at DMB said: "GIC Magnet’s expansion reflects our ambition to build a globally competitive industrial platform that sets new benchmarks for reliability, responsiveness and sustainable manufacturing. With expanded capacity, strategic market access and stronger supply chain capabilities, we are positioning GIC Magnet as a preferred long-term partner for manufacturers navigating a rapidly evolving global market."

With global manufacturers placing greater emphasis on resilient and responsive supply chains, GIC Magnet is well positioned to deliver a compelling value proposition built on reliability, agility, and market access. The brand’s strategically located warehousing across Africa, Europe, and North America enables Just-in-Time delivery, helping customers optimise inventory levels while ensuring uninterrupted supply. Complementing this, Arab League certification enhances regional market access, supporting smoother trade flows across the Middle East and Africa and further strengthening its global competitiveness.

Notably, GIC Magnet stands as the only supplier from the Arab region with US market approval for paper-insulated aluminium conductor material, extending its reach into North American markets. DMB and GIC Magnet will be available at Coil Winding Berlin to discuss partnership opportunities and demonstrate their enhanced capabilities to customers across the electrical manufacturing, motor, and EV sectors.