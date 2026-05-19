Hammad: We continue to focus on maximizing local value and strengthening supply chains to support the competitiveness of Egyptian products globally.

Cairo, Egypt – Reaffirming its strategic commitment to Egypt’s sustainable industrial transformation, ABB Egypt proudly participated as a key partner in the SwissCham Egypt Gala Evening 2026. Hosted by H.E. Dr. Andreas Baum, Swiss Ambassador to Egypt, at the Swiss Residence, the exclusive event convened senior government officials and industry leaders, under the theme: “Two Nations, One Shared Impact.” The Gala served as a premium platform to highlight the robust economic partnership between the two nations, emphasizing the role of Swiss companies as long-term investors and dedicated development partners in Egypt.

In this context, Ahmed Hammad, Chairman of ABB Egypt, stated: “For over a century, ABB has been a fundamental element in the structure of the Egyptian economy. Our commitment to innovation drives us to empower various industrial sectors in Egypt through advanced solutions in electrification and automation, enhancing efficiency and productivity, and supporting a lower-carbon future that is more resource-efficient.”

Hammad added: “At the same time, we are working to maximize local value; as we have raised the percentage of local content ratio in our operations to 78%, which has contributed to strengthening local supply chains and raising the competitiveness of Egyptian products globally. This approach reflects our ability to combine industrial excellence with sustainable growth, in a way that supports our partners and contributes to the growth of the broader Egyptian economy.”

This robust localization strategy is brought to life by an integrated and distinguished workforce, operating across a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub and several strategic sites. By expanding domestic capacity, the company continues to support and enhance the global standing of “Proudly Made in Egypt” products.

The company's role extends well beyond advancing industrial production to embedding sustainability principles across all its operations. ABB Global has successfully reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 79% compared to its 2019 baseline. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to its global brand tagline Engineered to Outrun which aims to empower its partners to achieve higher levels of industrial efficiency and sustainability.

It’s worth noting that the SwissCham Egypt Gala Evening 2026 serves as a premier platform for Swiss-Egyptian business dialogue, highlighting how cross-border collaboration between governments and the private sector can drive innovation, sustainable development, and long-term economic impact.

About ABB:

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive, and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this “Engineered to Outrun.” The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

For more info, please visit: www.abb.com