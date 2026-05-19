Abu Dhabi, UAE: SlashData, a leading UAE-based govtech company, has partnered with Methaq Takaful Insurance to support the next phase of Takaful modernization through the adoption of Mulem and Wtheeq, its digital platforms for data integration and policy issuance. Together, these capabilities will enhance the policy journey and enable profitable growth while enriching the overall customer experience.

Through Mulem and Wtheeq, Methaq Takaful is improving how it accesses data and issues policies across its operations. Mulem enables secure access to key insurance data, supporting more accurate underwriting and faster processing, while Wtheeq streamlines policy issuance and documentation, reducing manual work and improving transaction speed.

As the insurance industry becomes more digital and connected, Takaful providers face a distinct challenge: scaling operations while preserving the principles that define the model, including transparency, fairness, and shared responsibility. Addressing this requires more than process improvement, it calls for systems that support both growth and reliability.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “Our partnership with Methaq Takaful reflects a shared vision for how the sector is evolving. As Takaful enters its next phase, the ability to operate on connected, reliable digital infrastructure becomes critical. Through Mulem and Wtheeq, we are enabling insurers to scale more effectively while maintaining the principles that define the model.”

Musallam Albaloushi, CEO of Methaq, said: “Takaful has always been built on trust, but how that trust is delivered is changing. Today, customers expect simplicity, speed, and clarity in every interaction. This partnership allows us to rethink how we deliver on that promise, making insurance more accessible, intuitive, and aligned with the way people live today.”

The partnership also reflects a broader shift in the UAE insurance market, where seamless information sharing between government entities and private sector insurers is becoming increasingly important. Through Mulem and Wtheeq, SlashData enables this exchange by delivering secure, resilient infrastructure that supports real-time data access, strengthens cybersecurity, and ensures regulatory compliance.

SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based govtech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations. SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About Methaq:

Methaq Takaful Insurance is a Takaful insurance company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, providing a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant insurance solutions for individuals and businesses. Its offerings include health insurance, motor insurance, and general insurance solutions, as well as property and liability coverage. The company also delivers digital services and electronic claims solutions aimed at enhancing customer experience and improving service efficiency. Methaq is committed to providing innovative and reliable insurance services built on transparency, operational excellence, and high standards of customer service.