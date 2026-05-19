Riyadh, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline and part of the Saudia Group, has announced the launch of scheduled services to India with daily flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad beginning 1 July 2026.

Tickets are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App on Android and iOS, its website www.flyadeal.com, and through travel agents, including online agencies.

A leading Indian technology centre, Hyderabad has rapidly evolved as a global hub for innovation hosting major international technology giants and developing thriving aerospace and defence sectors. As capital of the southern Indian state of Telangana, Hyderabad is known for Indo-Islamic architecture including the iconic 16th century landmark mosque ‘The Charminar’ famed for its four arches supporting towering minarets.

Sanjiv Kapoor, flyadeal acting Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President Strategies at Saudia Group, said: “India, a long-awaited addition to flyadeal’s growing network of international destinations, is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal’s long term strategy.

“Our promise of friendly, efficient, low fare, and on-time service, builds on parent Saudia Group’s long-established presence in India since 1964 through our sister airline Saudia.

“Hyderabad is the first step of our planned expansion into India, fuelled by the strong economic, social and cultural ties that India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed for decades. Together with Saudia, the Saudia Group will now serve the Indian market comprehensively. Saudia offering full-service excellence and flyadeal delivering the best low fares for price-conscious travellers.”

He added: “flyadeal will soon announce a second Indian destination as we execute our India market strategy.”

flyadeal has, over the past three years, operated special Hajj and Umrah pilgrim-only flights from select points in India to Saudi Arabia, but this is the first time the airline will operate regular scheduled services between the two countries.

The Hyderabad route will be operated by flyadeal’s Airbus A320neo aircraft with 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration. Features include USB-A or USB-C charging ports in every seat, and Airbus’ highly-acclaimed ‘Airspace’ cabin interior with extra large overhead bins.

India marks a significant addition to flyadeal’s international network which already includes scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey and Pakistan.

flyadeal, whose name plays on ‘fly a deal” (a good fare or deal for flights) and with “adeal” echoing the Arabic word “Adil” which means justice or fairness, has rapidly developed into one of the fastest growing airlines in the Middle East. The carrier operates a young fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to 37 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia.

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively, with Airbus A321neos and widebody A330-900neos joining its all-A320 fleet from 2027.

The new Riyadh – Hyderabad schedules (local times), effective 1 July 2026 are:

Origin Destination Days of Operation Departure Time Arrival Time Riyadh Hyderabad Daily 2320 0650 (next day) Hyderabad Riyadh Daily 0755 1105

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. As the Kingdom undergoes dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

Since its inaugural flight in 2017, flyadeal has carried over 45 million passengers. And in a significant 2025 milestone, flyadeal flew more than 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever aircraft order – 51 narrowbody jets comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will venture into the long-haul market with its own dedicated widebody aircraft as the first of 10 Airbus A330neos ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025 is due to be delivered next year. flyadeal’s robust expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com

Ahad Afandi

Corporate Communications Department

Email: ahad.afandi@flyadeal.com