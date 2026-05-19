Ras Al-Khaimah: Education For Employment-UAE (EFE-UAE), in collaboration with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) and supported by Citi, has launched the 2026 edition of the AJYAL Program, a regional initiative designed to equip university students with the skills required to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market.

The program was introduced at AURAK through a series of sessions focused on artificial intelligence, sustainability, and employability preparation, helping students develop the competencies needed to transition from university to the workforce.

The name “AJYAL,” derived from the Arabic word for “generations,” reflects the program’s focus on empowering the next generation of talent to participate in the future economy. “This program goes beyond simply preparing young people for employment; it equips them for the future,” said Dina Dandachli, EFE-Europe CEO. “Through AJYAL’s customized training, mentorship, and AI-enabled job matching, we are removing barriers and connecting young people to opportunities that can transform their lives and communities.”

The program designed as a structured employability preparation program delivered before students begin internships, combining digital learning platforms with in person training to help young people build both technical capabilities and workplace readiness.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s growing focus on future skills, digital transformation and sustainability, as industries increasingly demand talent with expertise in emerging technologies and green economy sectors.

In this sense Shamsa Al-Falasi, CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE and Citi Country Officer & Banking Head, highlighted: "We’re pleased to partner with EFE on this initiative, which deeply resonates with the UAE's strategic vision, prioritizing future skills, digital transformation, and sustainability. This focus is crucial as industries rapidly evolve, demanding expertise in emerging technologies and green economy sectors. Through this collaboration, we are committed to actively contributing to the country’s efforts to nurture a skilled workforce for tomorrow's dynamic job market."

As part of the program, students are introduced to AI and digital skills training through a digital platform, where participants complete courses covering generative AI fundamentals, responsible AI use and real world applications of artificial intelligence across industries.

The program also includes green skills training and awareness of sustainability focused career pathways. Through a dedicated session delivered with LinkedIn, students explored the rise of green jobs and the growing demand for sustainability expertise across the UAE’s evolving economy. Participants received LinkedIn Learning Premium access to continue developing skills related to sustainable development, climate action and business sustainability strategies.

The final stage of the program focused on workplace readiness and employability preparation, including job search strategies, professional communication, CV writing and interview preparation through EFE’s “Finding a Job is a Job” training workshops.

The program recently concluded, with the delivery of EFE’s “Finding a Job is a Job” (FIJIJ) workshops, engaging more than 200 students in practical employability training. The sessions focused on CV development, interview preparation, communication and workplace readiness, while also introducing students to EFE’s AI-powered career coach, designed to support job search and career development through personalized guidance.

By combining digital, green and soft skills training with practical employability preparation, the AJYAL program aims to ensure students graduate with the tools needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

The initiative forms part of the regional AJYAL: Future Ready Youth Employment & Skills Program, implemented across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia over the course of two years..

The program aims to equip around 700 underserved young people aged 18 to 35 in the region with market relevant digital, green and employability skills, with at least 275 participants expected to secure formal employment through AI-enabled job matching platforms.

As economies across the Gulf accelerate investment in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and sustainability, demand for future ready talent is growing rapidly. Governments and employers across the UAE and wider GCC are increasingly prioritising skills in areas such as AI, data literacy and green technologies as part of broader efforts to build knowledge-based economies. Initiatives like AJYAL play an important role in preparing the next generation of professionals with the capabilities needed to participate in these emerging sectors and support the region’s long-term economic growth.

This new grant builds on more than a decade of collaboration between the Citi Foundation and EFE, which has already helped thousands of young people access dignified and fulfilling work. By investing in low-income youth, both organisations are strongly supporting innovation, economic growth and long-term opportunity in the region.

About Education For Employment-UAE

Education For Employment UAE (EFE-UAE) is part of the global Education For Employment Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating economic opportunities for youth across the Middle East and North Africa. EFE equips young people with market-driven skills, professional training, and job placement support to help them successfully transition from education into the workforce.

Through partnerships with leading employers, universities, and global institutions, EFE programs focus on digital transformation, employability preparation, and emerging economic sectors, enabling young people to build sustainable careers while supporting regional economic growth.

To learn more, visit: www.efe.org

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

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