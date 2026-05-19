Global network spanning 82 countries with more than 400,000 agents

Proprietary technology platform connects the global network across all languages and currencies

Dubai, UAE: Century 21 has officially launched operations in the UAE, establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai as the base for its Middle East expansion. The move brings one of the world's most recognized real estate brands, operating across 82 countries with more than 400,000 members, into one of the most competitive and fast-growing property markets globally.

The launch reflects sustained international confidence in Dubai’s long-term economic outlook and the resilience of its real estate market. Dubai recorded AED 252 billion in transactions in the first quarter of 2026 alone, a 31% year-on-year increase, with foreign investment rising 26%.

The decision was driven in part by demand from within Century 21's own network. In recent months alone, representatives from more than 50 countries across the brand's global operations expressed active interest in UAE real estate opportunities.

The fundamentals support that demand. Dubai’s population has grown from 2.65 million in 2016 to over four million today, with projections pointing to six million by 2033. Across the wider UAE, population and economic growth continue on a similar trajectory, underpinned by a competitive regulatory environment and attractive yields relative to other global cities.

Peter Matthews, Group CEO of Century 21 UAE and India, said: "The UAE government’s focus on attracting leading global businesses has created a market with strong fundamentals and long-term visibility. Establishing our regional headquarters here reflects both the scale of opportunity and the depth of demand we are seeing across our global network."

The Dubai office is led by Alex Pearson, Managing Director, who has successfully operated in the UAE for years. Alex has established a handpicked team of experts in both the off-plan and secondary markets.

Century 21's most significant competitive advantage is its proprietary technology platform, Senda, a mobile, AI-driven CRM and sales transaction software exclusive to Century 21 UAE. Senda connects the brand's entire global office network in real time, creating an opportunity for customers of Century 21 agents worldwide to purchase exclusive pre-market and off-plan stock, with transactions facilitated transparently for both customers and Century 21 agents from anywhere in the world.

For Dubai, where buyer demand flows in from across Asia, Europe, and beyond, that connectivity is not a feature. It is the product. A Century 21 agent in Mumbai advising a client on a Dubai investment can access live inventory, transact, and service that relationship entirely within the Century 21 ecosystem.

Century 21 UAE inaugurates with a deliberate emphasis on broker quality rather than volume, prioritizing the depth of expertise and client outcomes as its key competitive differentiator in the market.

About Century 21

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, more than 400,000 CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 15,000 offices across 82 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The network's presence spans key global markets, including 10,000 offices and 150,000 agents in China, more than 1,000 offices in Japan, 1,200 in France, and over 3,500 in the United States. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing that help them deliver extraordinary experiences for buyers and sellers. Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Charles Hoatson

Executive Director of Marketing,

CENTURY 21 Australasia, Middle East & India

charles.hoatson@century21.ae

Sara Seggari

Associate Director, Communications,

BPG Group

Sara.seggari@bpggroup.com