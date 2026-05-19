Chedid Insurance Brokers Network, a fully integrated brokerage network and part of Chedid Capital Group, has announced the appointment of Jad Kanbar as Regional Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes at a strategic growth phase for the Network as it expands its global footprint and specialty line portfolio. Chedid Insurance Brokers Network is present today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Mauritius, Cyprus, Greece, and Lebanon.

Jad Kanbar brings over 20 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, with a strong track record in business development, operational leadership, and market expansion across the MEA region – including in his most recent roles as Executive Director at Chedid Insurance Brokers Network and as Advisor to the Board at Chedid Insurance Brokers Saudi Arabia.

Farid Chedid, Chairman and Group CEO of Chedid Capital Group, commented on the appointment: “Across our Group, we strongly believe in empowering leadership from within our ranks. Jad has been part of the Chedid Insurance Brokers Network since its early days. He has consistently shown the strategic foresight, discipline, and partnership-building capabilities required to operate and grow in our regional markets. We are confident in the impact his leadership will have on the Network’s next chapter.”

Jad Kanbar, Regional CEO of Chedid Insurance Brokers, said: “Having grown alongside Chedid Capital Group for many years, stepping into this role carries both meaning and responsibility. Chedid Insurance Brokers Network has built its reputation on partnership, expertise, integrity, and agility. I look forward to building on that momentum with our teams across the region.”

Under Chedid Capital Group, Chedid Insurance Brokers Network’s operations span eight subsidiaries, powered by over 75 partners and more than 350 employees. The network recently launched ult., its specialized insurance division for wealth and high-value asset protection.

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