Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has introduced the Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers, a limited collection of 16 beachfront homes located at the gateway to Palm Jumeirah, within one of Dubai’s most connected coastal addresses, with handover expected in H1 2027.

Combining generous living spaces, direct access to an exclusive residents’ beach and a prime Palm Jumeirah gateway location, the Podium Villas offer one of the area’s most compelling opportunities for buyers seeking beachfront living in a well-connected, established destination. The two-, three- and four-bedroom homes are designed to offer the privacy and scale of villa living, with the amenities and convenience of a premium tower destination.

The collection includes two-bedroom residences ranging from approximately 3,400 to 3,500 sq. ft., three-bedroom residences spanning between 2,500 to 3,800 sq. ft., and four-bedroom residences ranging around 3,900 to 4,500 sq. ft. Positioned across Towers Two and Three, the Podium Villas offer residents a rare blend of space, privacy, connectivity and access to one of Dubai’s most recognisable locations.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jumeirah remains one of Dubai’s most internationally recognised destinations and continues to set the benchmark for waterfront living. The Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers build on that legacy with a limited collection of beachfront homes that offer space, privacy and access to an exclusive residents’ beach. This launch reflects Nakheel’s continued focus on creating distinctive residential experiences with enduring appeal for residents and investors across established destinations.”

Designed for buyers seeking a more private residential experience within an established waterfront destination, the Podium Villas introduce a distinctive villa-style offering within Palm Beach Towers. Each residence has been designed to maximise views across the Dubai coastline and Palm Jumeirah, while offering generous living spaces within a more private residential setting.

Residents will have access to a wide range of amenities, including an exclusive residents’ beach, infinity pools, fitness and wellness facilities, outdoor yoga areas, spa experiences, landscaped gardens and shared outdoor spaces. The development also includes a rooftop lounge with dining and viewing areas, creating a resort-style residential environment with direct water access.

Palm Beach Towers is located at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, with convenient access to Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Sheikh Zayed Road and key lifestyle destinations across the city. The development brings together beachfront living, urban connectivity and curated amenities in one of Dubai’s most established communities.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand. Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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