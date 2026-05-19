Sharjah, UAE – The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah proudly announces that it has officially been awarded the internationally recognised Green Key certification, marking a significant milestone in the hotel’s ongoing sustainability journey and reaffirming its commitment to responsible hospitality practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education and operated locally by the Emirates Green Building Council, Green Key is one of the leading international standards for excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable tourism operations. The certification recognises hospitality establishments that meet a comprehensive set of environmental and sustainability criteria across their operations.

Located in The Heart of Sharjah’s historic district, The Chedi Al Bait seamlessly blends Emirati heritage with contemporary luxury, offering guests a culturally immersive experience rooted in authenticity and mindful hospitality. Receiving the Green Key certification reflects the collective dedication and continuous efforts of the hotel team in implementing environmentally conscious initiatives throughout the property.

This achievement further strengthens The Chedi Al Bait’s long-term vision to create meaningful positive impact through sustainable practices, responsible operations, and thoughtful guest experiences while preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of the destination.

About Chedi Hospitality:

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, with Chedi inviting to a world of boundless exploration, where guests can wander freely and wonder deeply. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the United States of America and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.