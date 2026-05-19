Reinforcing its position as one of Oman's most customer centric Islamic banking institutions, Alizz Islamic Bank has signed an agreement with Ubhar Capital SAOC to provide investment solutions for the bank’s customers. The partnership reflects both institutions’ commitment to delivering additional financial solutions, investment accessibility and long-term value creation for customers.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Alizz Islamic Bank, by Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank and was signed by Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Saadi, CEO of Ubhar Capital. Senior executives from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Through this collaboration, customers of Alizz Islamic Bank will benefit from a broader range of investment products and advisory services designed to support wealth creation, financial planning and portfolio diversification in line with Islamic banking principles. The partnership combines Alizz Islamic Bank’s strong banking network with Ubhar Capital’s expertise in investment management and capital markets, creating an integrated offering tailored to the evolving needs of individual and corporate customers.

Remarking on the signing of the agreement, Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank said, “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we continuously strive to provide our customers with innovative financial solutions that help them achieve their needs while remaining fully aligned with Shari’a principal solutions. Our partnership with Ubhar Capital represents an important step in enhancing our investment offerings, enabling customers to access professional investment opportunities through a trusted and seamless banking experience.”

Commenting on the signing Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Saadi, CEO of Ubhar Capital said “We are pleased to partner with Alizz Islamic Bank to deliver sophisticated investment solutions to a wider customer base in Oman. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of empowering customers with access to diversified investment opportunities, supported by market expertise, transparency and long-term value creation. We are proud of this partnership with one of the leading Islamic banking institutions and we look forward to achieving greater integration in our services in a way that best serves our customers.”

Ubhar Capital SAOC (‘U-Capital’) is an FSA-regulated, full service investment firm. U-Capital offers Asset Management, Brokerage, Corporate Finance & Advisory, Wealth Management, Custody and Research. It is one of the largest asset managers and a leading stock broker. It has executed some of the most notable corporate finance deals including initial public offerings (IPO’s), debt placements and other advisory mandates.

This partnership underscores Alizz Islamic Bank’s belief in the importance of strategic collaboration within Oman’s financial sector and highlights both institutions’ focus on innovation, customer value and sustainable financial growth.