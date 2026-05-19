Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SNB and Almosafer have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at elevating the travel experience for the bank’s clients through advanced travel solutions, premium concierge services, and curated lifestyle experiences. The collaboration reflects both parties’ shared commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric offerings tailored to the evolving needs of travellers across the Kingdom.

As part of the partnership, SNB Private Banking clients will gain access to “Almosafer Concierge” Saudi Arabia’s first fully integrated luxury travel concierge service. The offering provides clients and their families with dedicated travel advisors who specialise in curating and managing every aspect of their journeys. Services include personalised destination recommendations, bespoke itinerary planning, and end-to-end travel support before, during, and after each trip, ensuring a seamless and elevated travel experience designed around the expectations of discerning travellers.

In addition, SNB Elite clients will benefit from Almosafer’s Concierge Planning Service - a specialised travel planning services through Almosafer’s concierge team, designed to create highly personalised and premium travel experiences tailored to individual preferences. The service includes carefully curated travel itineraries, access to luxury hotels, leading global airlines, and exclusive experiences across some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, delivering a fully integrated and personalised journey at every stage of travel.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Saud Bajbair, Group Head of Retail Business at SNB, said: “At SNB, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our customer experience by delivering services that go beyond expectations. We strive to develop innovative lifestyle-focused solutions that create meaningful value across every touchpoint of our clients’ journey with us. This strategic collaboration is designed to provide advanced travel solutions and exclusive experiences tailored to the evolving needs of our Elite and Private Banking clients. Through this partnership, we continue to strengthen our customer-centric approach and reinforce SNB’s position as a trusted financial partner delivering an integrated banking experience built on innovation, service excellence, and attention to every detail of the customer journey.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “Our partnership with SNB marks an important milestone in our journey to deliver world-class travel solutions within the Kingdom. By combining Almosafer’s advanced travel technology with our premium concierge services, this collaboration will redefine the luxury travel experience and set new benchmarks for seamless and fully integrated travel solutions tailored to the bank’s clients.”

The partnership reflects the accelerating evolution of the services sector, where financial services and lifestyle solutions are becoming increasingly interconnected. Through this collaboration, both parties reaffirm that travel is no longer simply an added service, but an essential part of the modern banking experience, enabled by thoughtfully curated offerings delivered to the highest international standards.

About Almosafer Travel & Tourism Co.

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Almosafer is Saudi Arabia’s leading travel and tourism powerhouse, elevating the experience for travellers to, from, and within the Kingdom, the region, and beyond. As a national champion for tourism, the company supports Saudi Arabia’s vision by serving key verticals across the ecosystem.

Almosafer delivers customer-centric products and services through a proprietary, holistic platform built on the foundations of data, technology, and scalability. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Almosafer enhances the traveller journey while ensuring operational excellence at scale.

Specialised businesses operating under the Almosafer Travel & Tourism Co. umbrella:

● Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers a seamless user experience for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions and a state-of-the-art travel management portal.

Almosafer Activities (a joint venture with Klook) is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace in the Saudi market, offering activities across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

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