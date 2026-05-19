Abu Dhabi: Building on the successful collaboration launched last year, e& UAE in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf), has announced an exclusive package dedicated to its customers performing Hajj, aimed at supporting their digital needs and enabling seamless communication with their families during the forthcoming Hajj season.

This collaboration reflects e& UAE’s commitment to delivering services that cater to the needs of pilgrims and ensure a reliable, seamless connectivity experience throughout their stay in the Holy Land, as part of its ongoing efforts to leverage technology to enhance community-focused experiences.

Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “We are proud to continue our collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, through which we aim to provide integrated connectivity and roaming solutions that enable pilgrims to stay connected with their families and loved ones easily and conveniently.”

The Exclusive Hajj Package 2026 allows pilgrims holding an official Hajj permit to benefit from premium connectivity and roaming services, including 50 GB of roaming data, 1,000 minutes for receiving calls from anywhere and making calls to the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to 50 minutes for international calls to other countries, helping them stay connected with family and friends wherever they are.

The package is valid for 15 days from the date of first usage and is priced at only AED 200, offering pilgrims an affordable and efficient connectivity solution. Customers can easily subscribe by dialling #100*101*or by sending “Hajj” to 1010 until 8 June 2026.

The package is exclusively available to postpaid and prepaid customers across consumer and business services whose names are included in the lists provided by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

The Exclusive Hajj Package 2026 comes as part of a series of initiatives launched by e& in conjunction with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, aimed at delivering innovative digital solutions that support members of the community across various occasions and needs.