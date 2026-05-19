Deployment of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building platforms to enhance energy performance, operational visibility, and long￼term sustainability across Brands For Less stores.

Dubai, UAE – 19 May 2026: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has signed a collaborative agreement with BFL Group to deploy advanced smart building and energy management solutions across 26 Brands For Less stores in the UAE, with plans to scale across the entire store network.

The partnership marks a significant step in modernizing retail infrastructure through digital technologies that optimize operational performance, reduce energy consumption, and support long‑term sustainability goals.

Under the collaboration, Schneider Electric will deploy its EcoStruxure Building platform, including EcoStruxure Building Activate, Operation, and Advisor, enabling real‑time visibility into energy usage and more efficient control of store environments.

The collaboration begins with a structured pilot phase covering site surveys, data collection, use‑case identification, and the development of a comprehensive options paper outlining solution architecture, CAPEX/OPEX models, KPIs, and a scalable implementation roadmap. This assessment will form the foundation for a scalable rollout across additional BFL sites.

As buildings account for nearly 34% of annual global CO₂ emissions, and commercial spaces such as retail are among the most energy-intensive, improving energy performance in retail environments is a major step toward more sustainable operations. This collaboration reflects a shared focus on embedding efficiency and smarter resource management into day-to-day retail operations. Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said: “Our collaboration with BFL Group sets a new benchmark for more efficient and more sustainable retail operations in the UAE. By integrating Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building technologies with BFL’s dynamic retail footprint, we are enabling real-time energy intelligence and data-driven decision-making at scale. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing the UAE’s sustainability ambitions while delivering measurable value to the retail sector.”

Khaled Arnaout, Chief Operating Officer at BFL Group said: “At BFL Group, we are continuously looking for solutions to enhance operational efficiency while aligning with our long-term sustainability ambitions. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric allows us to take a more data-driven approach to managing our stores, improving performance while reducing our environmental footprint. It also underscores our broader commitment to contributing to the UAE’s sustainability agenda while creating long-term value for the retail sector.”

As the partnership progresses, Schneider Electric and BFL Group aim to establish a scalable model for digitally enabled, low￼carbon retail environments that can be replicated across the region.