Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative, one of the world’s largest programmes for university innovation and entrepreneurship, is advancing three university ventures from Switzerland, the United States, and Egypt into pilot deployment and commercial expansion in the UAE.

Organised annually in Dubai, the initiative is held under the patronage and supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The programme brings together 100 startups selected from thousands of submissions from leading universities around the world. It is organised through a partnership between the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai International Financial Centre, Art Dubai, and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation.

Operating from the UAE, Oxara, P-Vita, and Virufy are deploying advanced scientific innovations spanning AI-powered disease monitoring, agricultural biotechnology, and high-efficiency construction materials.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Through the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative, we are building a structured pathway that takes breakthrough research from the lab to real world deployment and scalable ventures. Dubai offers something few places can, an integrated environment where government, industry, and capital align to test, refine, and scale solutions at speed. At the Dubai Future Foundation, our role is to support this journey end to end by connecting global talent with local partners and transforming scientific potential into tangible impact across sectors.”

His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC’s founding partnership in Prototypes for Humanity reflects our conviction that the most durable economic ecosystems are built on the ability to attract, support and retain the world’s most capable innovators. The programme’s global pool of innovators is ready to be leveraged to build even more competitive advantage for the public and private sectors in Dubai, a city where a deep ecosystem of capital, institutions and government help them succeed.” From research to pilot projects and commercialisation, the programme’s first cohort is translating breakthrough ideas into real-world solutions.

Oxara – Sustainable Construction Materials

Oxara transforms mineral and construction waste into low-CO₂ building materials using a fraction of the energy and capex required by conventional cement production.

Founded by Dr. Gnanli Landrou and Dr.Thibault Demoulin, the company is now moving into commercial-scale deployment following a successful pilot with one of Dubai’s leading concrete manufacturers. At the same time, Oxara is accelerating its international expansion through landmark projects and strategic partnerships across Europe and Africa.

At scale, Oxara’s technology offers one of the most commercially viable pathways to decarbonise the construction industry, while simultaneously reducing the financial and environmental burden of waste management for developers, municipalities, and governments worldwide.

P-Vita – Agricultural Biotechnology

P-Vita uses proprietary biotechnology and AI-driven production to develop natural, cost-effective raw materials for the agriculture, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Founded by environmental engineer Mohamed Tarek Abdelzaher and Naglaa Mohamed, Chief Science Officer specialising in Biomedical Science and Molecular Biology, both graduates of Zewail City of Science and Technology, the company produces fertilisers designed to help address global shortages caused by international supply chain disruptions.

The company is now preparing to scale its tested joint venture model internationally. A growing number of trials, crop applications, and farming models are set to launch in the UAE this month, expanding a product portfolio that already supports more than 4,800 smallholder farmers while also engaging larger commercial farming operations, helping deliver higher yields at lower cost.

Virufy – AI-Powered Respiratory Health Screening

Leveraging proprietary datasets, advanced algorithms, and specialised expertise, Virufy is enhancing its smartphone app to detect multiple respiratory diseases through cough sound pattern analysis. Virufy was founded and is led by Amil Khanzada, Specially Appointed Assistant Professor at the Headquarters for Regional Revitalization at the University of Fukui, where he teaches in the Management of Technology (MOT) programme. He previously pursued graduate studies in Computer Science and Business at University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University.

Through the programme, Virufy is currently advancing a pilot clinical study with Dubai Health. With nearly 200 patients enrolled to date, the study is set to enter a specialised AI research and development phase focused on creating a screening tool designed to support respiratory health, with the potential to benefit up to one billion people across developing nations in the future.

New Ventures

For its upcoming cycle, the programme is working with a highly curated group of new ventures from leading global academic institutions, such as Harvard University, Imperial College London, Petronas Technology University and Duke University. Through the programme’s support, the ventures are in late-stage conversations with leading entities to advance their efforts in the UAE, starting from the second half of 2026.

Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity provides academic founders with funding, business expertise, dedicated team support, and industry collaborations to help translate scientific research into commercially viable, industry-aligned solutions. The programme supports ventures from real-world technology validation through to business set-up, commercial projects, and growth. Using a commercially minded, de-risking approach, it works closely with founders to build the foundations needed to engage larger commercial partners and investors during and beyond the programme.

The programme is part of Prototypes for Humanity’s wider ecosystem of initiatives, which engages thousands of academics each year and is considered the largest and most comprehensive of its kind globally.

Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, Managing Director of Prototypes for Humanity, said: “The gap between a scientific breakthrough and a functioning commercial venture is rarely bridged without deliberate, bespoke support. The ventures we are advancing are proof that when the right methodology, partners and environment come together, that gap can be crossed, creating real value for organisations, society and markets.”

Applications are now open for the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity annual summit, inviting graduates, students, and researchers from universities across all disciplines to apply to join the global showcase of innovations taking place this November in Dubai and enter the selection process for the 2027 ventures programme.

For more information visit www.prototypesforhumanity.com.

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Emma Barber |emma.barber@secnewgate.com | +971 (0) 50 850 1273

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About Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity

Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). It is a global programme that invites innovators, researchers and visionaries from universities around the world to develop transformative solutions for the benefit of humanity. With the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the programme aims to foster future-driven innovations by supporting prototypes and pilot models that address critical global challenges, while advancing Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub.

Supported by strategic partners the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, alongside founding partner Dubai International Financial Centre, and led by Prototypes for Humanity (an Art Dubai Group initiative), the programme connects university students and their professors with government, industry and potential investors worldwide to accelerate the growth of their pioneering ideas.

Through its annual exhibition at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, the programme showcases the top 100 innovations, driving community improvement, entrepreneurship and market expansion. By nurturing talent and turning innovative concepts into reality, the programme strives to build a better future, from Dubai to the world.

About Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai Future Foundation anticipates, designs, and drives Dubai’s future within a cohesive, collaborative framework. We foresee challenges, explore new opportunities, and aspire to make Dubai one of the most future-ready cities in the world and a key player in crafting an optimal future for all. Our main aim is to establish Dubai as a global benchmark for designing an inspiring, progressive, and sustainable future. Our role is to support in bringing the future of Dubai into the present, setting an inspiring precedent for future-focused cities. With our ambitious, bold, and influential approach, we foster a culture that embraces foresight as a way of work and life. How do we do it? We set Dubai’s role as a global hub for testing and pioneering future solutions and technology. We also convene the world’s top futurists. In parallel, we embrace ideation and advanced technology, facilitating the adoption of advanced technology across various sectors through influential partnerships aimed at constantly advancing business, legislative, and regulatory environments. We also promote participatory and collaborative work among various entities and partners, supporting the startup and entrepreneurial communities. This is all supported by a commitment to experiencing the future, providing immersive experiences for individuals to live the future today. www.dubaifuture.ae

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

About Art Dubai Group

The Art Dubai Group is a commercial public/private partnership established in 2007. The company owns and delivers the Middle East’s leading creative fairs and festivals, convening audiences from across the globe, providing platforms for social and cultural connections, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the local creative economy.

The Art Dubai Group’s mission is to build thriving ecosystems that have a global impact through initiatives that include world class events, commissioning creative talent and innovative professional development programmes, alongside offering industry expertise to private and government institutions.

The group now comprises over 30 initiatives. These include Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair, Dubai Design Week, the region’s largest creative festival and Prototypes for Humanity.