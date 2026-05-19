Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has launched an expanded version of the pioneering LifeHub project at a new location in Msheireb Downton, providing a uniquely immersive educational experience that promotes Qatar’s vision for a healthier, more sustainable future built on innovation and human progress.

Now located in the Z-07 Building at Msheireb Downtown, near the Msheireb metro station, LifeHub presents a bold, positive vision for the future in which a dynamic fusion of technological innovation, AI, and new developments in medical science equips future generations with a healthy, secure and sustainable world.

LifeHub, which occupies a three-story, 1,634 sqm space, presents visitors with the chance to experience a series of themed zones, each of which uses immersive, interactive and AI-powered technologies to dramatically highlight global challenges and demonstrate the role innovation and human ingenuity can play in overcoming them. These zones showcase the causes and effects of climate change, the positive impact of sustainable practices, hi-tech ways to protect vulnerable ecosystems and wildlife, the history of medicine from the Ancient World to the present day, healthy and sustainable lifestyles, and the potential for AI and precision medicine to enhance human health for all. LifeHub is delivered by WCM-Q, supported by its strategic partners, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and the Ministry of Municipality (MOM).

Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “WCM-Q is proud to have formed strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Municipality to advance LifeHub, which is a truly exciting and momentous project aimed at harnessing public enthusiasm for the opportunities presented by cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning and precision medicine to help us meet global challenges, enhance human health, and embrace sustainability. We are truly honored that LifeHub has been welcomed so warmly to its new home by Msheireb Properties, which is providing tremendous support to this exciting project.”

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “Msheireb Downtown Doha represents a contemporary vision for urban development that emphasises community welfare and ecological responsibility. Housing LifeHub in our district advances our work in raising awareness about health and sustainability.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari stressed “By bringing this project to the centre of our city, we are connecting education, innovation, and urban life. This partnership directly furthers the human development aims of Qatar National Vision, promoting greater public comprehension of health and sustainability matters.”

LifeHub Msheireb builds upon the success of WCM-Q’s LifeHub Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023, which welcomed more than 77,000 visitors. In its new location in Msheireb Downtown, close to Msheireb metro station and Galleria, LifeHub also benefits from nearby parking facilities for visitors, making it highly accessible to all members of the community. LifeHub is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday - Thursday, and 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays.

The project offers educational experiences to raise community awareness regarding public health, sustainability, recycling, nutrition, food security, and green agriculture, focusing on school students, families, visitors of all ages and aligning with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Now that it has been launched in its new location, LifeHub will stand as a beacon of hope, an inspiring educational resource positioned at the intersection of health, technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainability - lighting the way for generations to come.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu