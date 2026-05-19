QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has collaborated with Mastercard to support the end-to-end infrastructure readiness for a comprehensive international card payment acceptance in Syria including Point of Sale, e-Commerce and SoftPOS .

This landmark collaboration reinforces the bank’s role as a trusted partner in driving the development of the country’s financial sector, in line with the Group's strategy to promote digital payments in the markets where it operates.

Both parties are working together with the Central Bank of Syria, ensuring alignment with applicable regulatory, operational and risk management requirements and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the payments ecosystem in the country.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail Banking at QNB, said: “Through this partnership with Mastercard and in cooperation with the Central Bank of Syria, QNB Group continues to support the acceptance of international payment cards in Syria. This represents another step forward to supporting financial inclusion and enhancing the future of digital payments in the region.”

“Mastercard and QNB Group share a commitment to developing robust payment ecosystems and promoting financial inclusion across the region. We are excited to work together with the Central Bank of Syria to advance readiness for the first international transaction that will connect people and businesses in the country to the global payment network and open a whole new world of opportunities,” said Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.

The collaboration reflects the common vision of the two companies for harnessing the power of technology and innovation to support Syria’s economic growth journey and contribute to building a prosperous future for the country.

About QNB

QNB Group is a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, operating a diversified international banking platform across more than 28 countries and serving millions of customers worldwide. With a strong foundation in Qatar and the GCC, the Group supports corporates, institutions, and individuals through an extensive global network.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com