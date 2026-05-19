Dubai, UAE — GII, a leading global Shari’ah-compliant alternative investment company, announced today the completion of a minority equity investment in Hotpack Global Holding Ltd ("Hotpack"), one of the GCC's largest food packaging manufacturers.

The investment proceeds are intended primarily to support Hotpack's continued growth, including the increase of recently commissioned manufacturing capacity, and the company's ongoing international expansion strategy.

This acquisition further cements GII's position as one of the most active Private Equity players in the region. This Hotpack deal represents a strategic expansion into the manufacturing sector, complementing GII’s recent high-profile transactions across Healthcare, Education, and Logistics.

By investing in a Dubai-headquartered manufacturing leader that operates 25 facilities and serves over 100 countries, GII is directly supporting the UAE’s "Operation 300bn" strategy to increase the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP. This partnership bolsters the local supply chain, enhances "Made in the UAE" exports, and fosters job creation within the Emirates' expanding industrial landscape.

Among the key near-term milestones is the commissioning of Hotpack's new manufacturing facility in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia — among the largest specialised food packaging projects in the Kingdom to date — anchored by long-term supply agreements with marquee customers and expected to significantly expand the company's KSA production capacity.

The Saudi expansion is also aligned with the priorities of Vision 2030, contributing to the Kingdom’s Advanced Local Manufacturing agenda and the localisation of essential consumer products, while supporting national supply chain resilience and skilled industrial employment.

GII’s co-Founders and co-CEOs, Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, commented, “The completion of GII’s investment in Hotpack is our latest deal, as our group of companies marks its twelfth anniversary of successful Shari’ah-compliant investments across the GCC and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Hotpack’s other Board members to drive its continued expansion and business success”.

Mr. Abdul Jebbar, Founder & Managing Director of Hotpack Global commented, "This partnership marks an important milestone in Hotpack's journey. Over the past three decades, we have built a business that is deeply rooted in this region but increasingly global in its reach. GII's investment gives us the momentum to accelerate our next phase of growth — expanding manufacturing capacity, entering new markets, and continuing our shift towards sustainable packaging. We are proud to have GII as a partner that shares our long-term vision."

About Hotpack

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Hotpack is a leading manufacturer and distributor of food packaging solutions, operating across 12 countries with a product portfolio spanning plastics, paper, aluminium, and sustainable alternatives. The company serves over 25,000 customers across more than 100 countries through a network of 25 manufacturing facilities, 47 warehouses, and 35 sales centres globally.

About GII

GII is a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment group, with over $3.5 billion of assets under management. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of a committed management team, and supported by prominent shareholders from the Arabian Gulf region, GII deploys private capital across diverse alternative asset classes, including private equity, real estate, private debt and private credit. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia.

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