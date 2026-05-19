Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ: A New Era of Electric Mobility Based on the Advanced e-TNGA Platform

Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ: A New Era of Electric Mobility Based on the Advanced e-TNGA Platform Fully Japanese Manufactured Battery and Vehicle: Full Reliance on Authentic Japanese Expertise to Ensure the Highest Standards of Precision, Quality, and Historical Reliability

Cairo – Toyota Egypt Group has written a new chapter in its 45-year legacy, officially marking its entry into the electric vehicle market in Egypt for the first time. This milestone is highlighted by the launch of two electric models: the Toyota bZ4X under the Toyota brand, and the Lexus RZ under the luxury Lexus umbrella.

With this step, Toyota Egypt Group reaffirms its role as a key partner in the state’s green transformation vision and continues to support the national direction toward reducing emissions by advancing the future of electric mobility in Egypt.

Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, stated: “We feel great pride in announcing the official entry of our Group into the electric vehicle sector in Egypt, through two models that represent the pinnacle of development from Toyota and Lexus. What distinguishes this launch is its full reliance on authentic Japanese ‘Know-How’, which is the cornerstone that makes our electric vehicles a unique model in precision, quality, and technological innovation. Our historical leadership of more than 45 years is today further strengthened by presenting future solutions that reflect the excellence of Japanese engineering and its ability to set new standards of distinction in the Egyptian market.”

H.E. Mr. Fumio Iwai, Ambassador of Japan to Egypt, expressed: "The relationship between Japan and Egypt is built on a long history of friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect and a shared vision for progress and innovation. Over the years, we have witnessed numerous examples of this fruitful cooperation across various fields, from major cultural and developmental projects to technology, industry, and sustainability. Today, the launch of these electric models from the heart of the Grand Egyptian Museum stands as a symbol embodying this intersection between the greatness of history and the vision of the future. We value the role played by Toyota Egypt Group in providing advanced and sustainable mobility solutions to the Egyptian market, reflecting the Japanese philosophy based on continuous improvement and innovation."

In conjunction with this launch, Toyota Egypt Group is committed to transferring the same levels of excellence and quality to the new electric vehicle sector, relying on an integrated service system that ensures an exceptional customer experience.

Toyota Egypt Group presents the details of its latest electric innovations to its customers:

Powertrain and Battery System: 100% Japanese Reliability and Integrated Charging Solutions

Both the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ are built on the global e-TNGA platform, featuring an advanced battery system designed to provide absolute comfort and smart charging solutions.

Toyota bZ4X: The Embodiment of the "Beyond Zero" Vision

The Toyota bZ4X presents Toyota’s futuristic vision that goes beyond merely offering zero-emission vehicles, to include a comprehensive ownership experience that blends driving pleasure with outstanding performance and the reliability reflecting Toyota's long-standing philosophy. The bZ4X is available in two grades: the bZ4X Sport FWD (Front-Wheel Drive) and the bZ4X Premier AWD (All-Wheel Drive). Both grades feature a 73 kWh battery, manufactured through a collaboration between Toyota and Panasonic in Japan according to the highest quality standards.

In terms of charging and range, the model supports DC Fast Charging within 30 minutes, while charging from 20% to 80% takes approximately four and a half hours. The vehicle offers an exceptional driving range of up to 567 km (WLTP standard). Real-world testing has proven the bZ4X's genuine ability to achieve a range very close to the declared figures, giving customers complete freedom of movement within cities and during travel between governorates. Performance-wise, the Sport FWD grade accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds with a motor generating 224 HP and 268.6 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Premier AWD grade accelerates in just 5.1 seconds, delivering a total power of 343 HP through a front motor generating 268.6 Nm and a rear motor generating 169.8 Nm.

The X-MODE system further enhances the car's capabilities on unpaved roads through Multi-Terrain Select and GRIP Control Mode, leveraging Toyota’s extensive expertise in the off-roading world. This system has received widespread international acclaim as one of the most stable and high-performing electric AWD vehicles off-road. Safety is also a priority, as the vehicle is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite, including advanced driver assistance and braking systems. The Sport grade comes with 18-inch wheels, while the Premier grade is equipped with 20-inch wheels to bolster its modern presence. Furthermore, Toyota guarantees the maintenance of battery efficiency at no less than 70% even after 10 years of use, reflecting absolute confidence in Japanese technology and providing real long-term value.

LEXUS RZ: The Pinnacle of Luxury and Interactive Performance

The Lexus RZ is available in two distinct grades: the Executive e350 (Front-Wheel Drive), which blends luxury with efficiency, and the F Sport e550 (All-Wheel Drive), characterized by a unique sporty design and dynamic performance while maintaining the comfort of Lexus. It features a Japanese battery with a 77 kWh capacity suitable for luxury vehicles, with a driving range reaching 450 km for the AWD version and 508 km for the FWD version (WLTP). The car supports AC charging up to 22 kW, reducing home charging time to approximately 3 hours, while DC Fast Charging takes about 30 minutes.

The RZ 550e F Sport stands as the most powerful in the lineup, delivering 408 HP with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. The Executive grade offers 224 HP and accelerates in 7.5 seconds, providing a balance between efficiency and comfort. Lexus focused on control via Steer-by-Wire technology in the AWD version, featuring a Yoke-style steering wheel inspired by Formula cars. The vehicle also offers Interactive Manual Drive to simulate manual gear shifting via Paddle Controls, alongside the DIRECT4 system for intelligent torque distribution between the front and rear motors.

Design-wise, the F Sport grade is equipped with 20-inch wheels and wider rear tires than the front to improve stability. The cabin combines quietness with premium leather and Alcantara materials, featuring the Dynamic Ambient Light system and a 14-inch main display. It also includes the 3D Digital Panoramic Monitor System for clearer visibility during maneuvers.

Safety is integrated through the Lexus Safety Sense 3+ suite, including: Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Adaptive High Beam System (AHS), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Safe Exit Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and the Pre-Collision System (PCS).

The goal of these systems is not only to protect passengers but also to reduce driver stress and fatigue, especially during congestion, on highways, and throughout daily use.

Emergency Equipment and Service

The new models from Toyota and Lexus come equipped with a tire repair kit (including an air compressor and emergency sealant), in addition to Type 2 and Type 1 chargers. For a limited time, a home charger unit is also offered with the vehicle to ensure an integrated charging experience.

Toyota Egypt Group reaffirms its commitment to providing an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty—for both Toyota and Lexus—on the battery, electric motors, and the main power unit, which represent the core value of the vehicle. This is in addition to a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty on the rest of the vehicle components for both brands.

About Toyota Egypt Group:

Toyota Egypt Group, established in 1979, takes pride in its more than 45 years of experience in the Egyptian automotive market. Throughout this period, the Group has continued to grow and evolve, cementing its position as one of the leading companies in Egypt’s automotive sector and providing employment opportunities for over 1,000 workers and employees. Toyota Egypt Group is the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Egypt, offering its customers a comprehensive range of services through an extensive network of branches and authorized dealers. These include new car sales, after-sales services, genuine spare parts, industrial equipment, and tires for both passenger cars and industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides innovative solutions such as the “Automark” certified pre-owned car program, as well as in-showroom installment and insurance services. Toyota Egypt Group also ensures the availability of genuine Toyota and Lexus engine oils across the country (TGMO & LGMO), guaranteeing the best protection for its customers’ vehicles.

It is noteworthy that Toyota Egypt Group owns a state-of-the-art training center, officially accredited by Toyota Global to serve African countries. The center is equipped with the latest training tools, technologies, and advanced equipment, further reinforcing the Group’s status as a regional hub for knowledge and development.

Moreover, Toyota Egypt continues to expand its strategic partnerships to strengthen its after-sales services. Most recently, the company announced a partnership agreement with Spain’s VT Batteries SL, the global exclusive distributor of Girling high-quality, internationally certified batteries—a step that underscores the confidence of major global brands in the Group’s leadership and distinguished market position. Furthermore, as part of a strategic step supporting its ambitious plan to deliver integrated industrial solutions, Toyota Egypt signed a new cooperation agreement with Switzerland’s Kardex Remstar, a global leader in automated storage and retrieval systems (Vertical Lift Modules – VLM). The Group has also entered into a strategic partnership with Germany-based Continental as the sole distributor of industrial equipment tires in Egypt.