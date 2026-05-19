Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The My FarmWell Application project has been named the winner of the 4th edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award presented by the Society of Engineers UAE under the Pioneer Engineering Project category.

The project received recognition as the “Best Small Project”, highlighting its contribution to sustainable water management, smart agriculture, and artificial intelligence-driven engineering solutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to the award description, a small project is defined as a project valued at up to AED 50 million and completed within the last three years. Since the launch of the award, 79 winners have emerged from a total of 1,268 submissions across different engineering categories, reflecting the highly competitive nature of the program and the growing innovation landscape within the UAE engineering sector.

The Society of Engineers UAE was established in 1979 through Ministerial Decree No. 33 and today represents one of the largest professional engineering bodies in the region, with more than 40,000 members. The award recognizes projects that demonstrate engineering excellence, innovation, sustainability, and measurable impact on society. The My FarmWell Application was developed to support farmers and improve groundwater sustainability through the integration of artificial intelligence, environmental monitoring, and digital decision-support technologies.

The platform combines well water level monitoring, irrigation management tools, sustainable farming tips, chatbot for on-the-spot specialized responses to queries, links to water regulations and crop prices, detailed weather information, and data-driven insights to help users make informed agricultural and water management decisions in the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The application is available for download on App Store and Google Play. The project reflects a collaborative effort involving the University of Sharjah, IBM, and Khalifa University, alongside contributions from government agencies, researchers, technical teams. The initiative aligns with broader national efforts to enhance water security, improve resource efficiency, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture and environmental management.

The project was led by Dr. Adewale Giwa, Assistant Professor at the University of Sharjah, whose research focuses on water sustainability and artificial intelligence applications. Through the My FarmWell initiative, Dr. Giwa and the research team worked on developing practical digital solutions capable of supporting farmers with groundwater monitoring, irrigation management, and sustainability awareness.

IBM played a major role in supporting the project through collaboration and innovation-driven engagement under the IBM Impact Accelerator initiative. The partnership contributed to the integration of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital technologies within the platform to improve groundwater management and support sustainable agricultural practices.

The recognition of My FarmWell highlights the growing importance of interdisciplinary engineering solutions that combine artificial intelligence with sustainability-focused innovation. By addressing challenges related to groundwater depletion, agricultural water use, and climate resilience, the project demonstrates how digital technologies can contribute to long-term environmental sustainability and smarter resource management practices. The award marks an important milestone for the project and reinforces the role of innovation-driven engineering research in supporting sustainable development goals within the UAE and beyond.