Dubai, UAE: Dulsco Environment, part of Dulsco Group, has announced the launch of dedicated waste management consultancy services, designed to help organisations across the UAE bridge the gap between day-to-day waste operations and expanding regulatory, compliance and ESG requirements within the UAE.

With sustainability expectations intensifying globally and national priorities such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 agenda gathering pace, organisations are under growing pressure to improve waste performance, reduce emissions and demonstrate measurable environmental impact. Dulsco Environment’s new offering has been developed to address these challenges through a comprehensive, end-to-end advisory approach that connects operational realities with strategic outcomes.

Mick Satsangi, Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Environment, said, “This new consultancy service offering represents a natural evolution of our business. Our clients are increasingly looking beyond operational waste management to more strategic, data-driven solutions that support compliance, ESG reporting and long-term sustainability goals – all powered by positive shifts in people and culture. By combining our operational expertise with advisory capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help organisations turn waste challenges into measurable environmental and commercial value, while contributing to the UAE’s broader sustainability ambitions.”

The move provides a suite of specialist advisory services covering the full waste management lifecycle. There are seven clear service channels covering waste reduction and diversion planning; waste characterisation and audit studies; recycling and recovery feasibility studies; gap analysis versus regulations and best practices; scope three waste generation assessments; waste management strategy development and waste management training and capacity. These service channels cover the main consultancy support requests which Dulsco Environment has been delivering for its large variety of clients across compliance, ESG reporting, people and culture, strategy, investment advisory, foundation setting and operational.

Each channel delivers clear outputs for example waste characterisation and audit studies provides quantified waste types, their sources and composition and allows clients to establish a rigorous baseline for decision-making. Waste reduction and diversion planning provide facility level action plans, including segregation redesign, source reduction initiatives and the development of clear performance indicators.

With more than 91 years of legacy, a client base exceeding 3,500 organisations and the management of over one million tonnes of waste annually, Dulsco Environment combines operational scale with strategic expertise. Its state-of-the-art recycling and treatment facilities, together with in-house capabilities and international experience, enable the delivery of practical and results-driven solutions. The company has successfully supported major events such as Expo 2020 Dubai, COP28 and Emirates Dubai 7s, demonstrating its ability to deliver sustainability outcomes at scale.

The new consultancy services follow a structured yet flexible client journey, allowing organisations to engage at any stage, from initial diagnosis through audit and characterisation to evaluation through gap analysis and feasibility, followed by strategy development and diversion planning, emissions reporting and ultimately the embedding of sustainable practices through training and capacity building.

For more information email tryph@thebrillcollective.com

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management and recycling services, helping businesses, industries, and residential communities meet their green goals while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets.

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today Dulsco Environment is a leading environmental solutions provider supporting the circular economy through its state-of-the-art processing, treatment, and recycling facilities. Its operations are guided by a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, ensuring that sustainability, ethical practices, and community impact are embedded in every aspect of the business.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a leading provider of workforce, people, and environmental solutions with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Founded in 1935 in the UAE as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has built a 90-year legacy of trust, service, and innovation. Over the decades, the Group has expanded its reach and diversified its offerings including the acquisitions of Parisima and AGR, enabling it to deliver end-to-end solutions to more than 3,700 clients across multiple sectors and over 80 countries worldwide.