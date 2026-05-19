Dubai, UAE – Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. (“Lianlian”), a leading AI-driven digital payment service provider, today announced that it has obtained a payment services licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC. Operating from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), the milestone marks an advancement in Lianlian’s global compliance footprint and the transition of its Middle East strategy from market entry to licensed regional headquarters.

With a presence in DIFC’s globally recognised financial ecosystem, Lianlian further strengthens its operational infrastructure in the Middle East and enhances its cross-border payment and settlement capabilities. Working closely with local banking partners, Lianlian will deliver more localised and efficient payment solutions, enabling seamless fund flows within the region and across international markets. Through continued optimisation of its transaction and settlement framework, Lianlian seeks to enhance the efficiency, stability, and reliability of cross-border financial connectivity, to support businesses expanding into and out of the Middle East.

“The Middle East serves as a critical trade and financial gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Securing a DFSA licence represents a key step in advancing Lianlian’s global localisation strategy,” said Emily Zhou, General Manager, UAE, at Lianlian. “Going forward, we will continue to deepen collaboration with local financial institutions and ecosystem partners to build a more resilient regional payment network and further enhance our ability to serve global cross-border payment needs.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “We are pleased to welcome Lianlian to grow their presence in the region and connect across global markets. Lianlian’s expertise in managing cross‑border transactions will support businesses that rely on efficient and compliant settlement infrastructure. The addition further strengthens DIFC's position as the region's leading platform for Chinese firms, and underscores our standing as a top 5 global FinTech hub in the GFCI rankings.”

Lianlian’s recent announcement that it is moving towards becoming an AI-native global financial infrastructure model aligns closely with DIFC’s ambition to be the world’s first AI-native financial centre.

Lianlian has established a global regulatory network comprising 68 payment licences and related qualifications across key markets, and operates a payment network spanning more than 100 countries and regions. Operating from DIFC expands Lianlian’s regulated footprint and supports its cross-border payment operations across the Middle East and other international markets, reinforcing its ability to connect China, the Middle East, and global markets through compliant payment infrastructure.

About Lianlian DigiTech

Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. (“Lianlian DigiTech” or “Lianlian”) was founded in 2009 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024 (stock code: 2598.HK). As a leading AI-driven digital payment service provider headquartered in China with a global footprint, Lianlian adheres to its mission of “Connecting the world, Empowering global commerce” and pursues an “AI-Native + Globalization” strategy. The Company is committed to building a trusted global intelligent financial infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity between Chinese enterprises and global businesses.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance. For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

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