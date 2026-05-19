Dubai, UAE: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer of shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, to develop a landmark AED 62 billion mixed-use master community within Dubai South.

In the presence of HE Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the agreement was signed at Dubai South HQ by Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, and Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

Spanning 22 million square feet, the new master-planned development will feature a diverse mix of residential, retail, and lifestyle offerings, designed to serve the growing population within Dubai South and the surrounding areas. The project will be anchored by a large shopping mall, set to become a key retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination for residents and visitors alike.

Strategically located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion, the development will benefit from seamless connectivity to key highways and major transport corridors, within close proximity to Dubai’s major economic and logistics hubs.

In his comments, Nabil Alkindi said: “Dubai continues to demonstrate the resilience and strength of its economy through strategic developments that reinforce its position as a global destination for investment, business, and quality living. This partnership with Majid Al Futtaim marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Dubai South, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and our wise leadership’s long-term vision to develop integrated, future-ready communities that support sustainable economic and urban expansion.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, said: “This agreement underscores Majid Al Futtaim’s long‑term confidence in Dubai’s growth and our commitment to creating destinations that deliver lasting economic value. Dubai South is emerging as the next major chapter in the city’s development, and we are proud to shape our next mixed‑use community in such a vibrant and strategically important location. Dubai continues to set a global benchmark for resilience and ambition, and our collaboration with Dubai South is a strategic investment in the emirate’s future, helping to build its next economic hub through an integrated destination that brings together retail, entertainment, hospitality, and residential experiences within one of Dubai’s fastest‑growing urban hubs.”

The master development represents a significant milestone in the continued growth of Dubai South and reinforces the area’s position as one of Dubai’s most strategically located urban destinations, driven by world-class infrastructure, connectivity, and long-term development planning.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to Dubai’s retail, tourism, residential, and commercial sectors, while supporting the emirate’s broader economic agenda and vision for sustainable development.

About Dubai South

Dubai South is one of Dubai’s largest master-planned urban developments, spanning 145 square kilometres and centred around Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion.

Launched in 2006 to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai South plays a key role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The city offers an integrated ecosystem supporting aviation, logistics, commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments through world-class infrastructure and multimodal connectivity.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

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