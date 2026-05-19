Al Khobar – Almajdouie Automotive, the authorized distributor of Changan and Deepal brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Al Fanar Company to provide advanced electric vehicle charging solutions across the Kingdom. This step reflects the commitment of both parties to supporting the future of sustainable mobility and enhancing the infrastructure for electric vehicles, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement includes cooperation in the supply and installation of electric vehicle chargers for Changan and Deepal customers, leveraging Al Fanar’s expertise in smart charging solutions and energy infrastructure. The company offers a comprehensive range of AC and DC charging solutions with varying capacities suitable for residential, commercial, and public applications.

This collaboration comes amid the rapid growth of the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom, as well as the increasing demand for reliable and advanced charging solutions that facilitate the electric vehicle ownership experience and enhance the readiness of the local market for the transition toward sustainable transportation.

The partnership also reflects Almajdouie Changan and Deepal’s commitment to providing an integrated ecosystem for their customers that goes beyond offering electric vehicles, extending to charging services and solutions that ensure a more seamless and efficient user experience, in collaboration with one of the leading national companies in the energy and electrical solutions sector.

The selection of Al Fanar further reinforces support for national industries specializing in electrical and energy solutions. Al Fanar provides integrated EV charging solutions, including smart charging technologies, installation services, technical support, and charging network management, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s drive toward a more sustainable future in the transportation and energy sectors.

For more information, please visit the official Al Majdouie Changan and Deepal website: Changan-ksa.com

For more information, please call:

Mohamad Karanouh, PR Arabia

Email: m.karanouh@prarabia.me