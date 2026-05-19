Platform delivers deep liquidity, best execution, AED settlement, direct UAE banking rails, and 24/7 dedicated relationship management from day one

Daman Crypto is now live and open to eligible clients across the UAE and internationally, backed by 27 years of UAE financial services heritage

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daman Virtual Asset Brokerage L.L.C. ("Daman Virtual"), the institutional virtual assets arm of Daman Securities and a wholly owned subsidiary of Daman Investments, today announces the full public launch of Daman Crypto, its flagship digital asset trading platform.

The UAE received an upward of $56 billion in crypto value in 2024-2025, according to Chainalysis. Daman Crypto launches into this environment as a fully regulated, institutional-grade platform, combining execution, settlement, and compliance within a single VARA-regulated framework.

A fully operational platform built for institutional participation in digital assets, Daman Crypto supports crypto spot trading across all major pairs and stablecoins, seamless fiat on/off-ramping, and direct connectivity to UAE banking rails, enabling rapid AED and multi-currency settlement.

Daman Crypto is now live and open to eligible clients across the UAE and internationally, marking the next milestone in Daman Virtual's mission to become the trusted institutional gateway for virtual assets across the GCC.

Shehab Gargash, Founder and Chairman of Daman Securities, said: "The UAE has built the right conditions for institutional digital asset participation. Daman Crypto is our response to that opportunity, combining the heritage and governance of an established financial services group with the infrastructure that the next generation of institutional finance requires. We look forward to welcoming the market."

Daman Crypto sits at the centre of an established financial services ecosystem alongside Daman Securities and Daman Markets, providing institutional counterparties with a recognised, credible, and fully regulated framework for engaging in digital asset transactions across the GCC and beyond.

Ahmed Waheed, Chief Executive Officer of Daman Securities, said: "The launch of Daman Crypto represents a natural and strategic evolution for Daman Securities. Our institutional clients have expressed the need for a regulated, trustworthy pathway into digital assets, and Daman Crypto delivers on this promise, backed by the same operational discipline and client focus that has defined Daman Securities for over 27 years."

The platform operates on a best execution model, committing to the most favourable terms on every transaction, at competitive fees and with deep liquidity designed to support large-volume trades.

Security and governance are embedded at every level, and client assets are held in segregated accounts with full 1:1 backing and audited proof of reserves. Full transaction monitoring and strict risk and trade execution controls are maintained in line with VARA requirements.

Ahmed Ismail, Co-Founder of Daman Virtual, said: "Daman Crypto is the platform we built because the market needed it. Institutional investors deserve execution quality, regulatory clarity, and a service experience that matches their standards. We have spent years building the infrastructure, the regulatory framework, and the client experience to get this right, and today we are bringing it to market. This is just the beginning, and it starts with proving that digital investment banking and crypto belong in the same sentence."

Onboarding has been designed to be efficient and frictionless, taking eligible clients from registration to first trade as seamlessly as possible. A dedicated relationship management team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week across all time zones, ensuring every client has a trusted point of contact from day one. The platform is available to eligible clients across the UAE and internationally, excluding sanctioned jurisdictions.

Institutional clients, HNWIs, family offices, corporates, and Web3 companies can register and begin onboarding at www.damanvirtual.com.

About Daman Virtual:

Daman Virtual Asset Brokerage L.L.C. (“Daman Virtual”) is the institutional virtual assets arm of Daman Securities, a leading UAE brokerage with over 27 years of financial services heritage. Licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a Broker-Dealer (Licence No. VL/26/04/001), Daman Virtual provides institutions, businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and Web3 companies with regulated access to virtual assets, backed by UAE banking rails and AED settlement. Its flagship platform, Daman Crypto, delivers compliant digital asset trading with institutional-grade security and best execution under VARA supervision. Built on a human-led service model, Daman Virtual is designed to be the institutional gateway for virtual assets across the GCC. www.damanvirtual.com

For media queries:

The Alto Agency on behalf of Daman Virtual damanvirtual@thealtoagency.com