Up to 200 quick service restaurants from Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of iconic, global brands planned across ADNOC Distribution’s network

Partnership expands convenience and dining across high-traffic roadside destinations

Collaboration supports ADNOC Distribution’s long-term non-fuel growth strategy

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) and Americana Restaurants International PLC (ISIN: AEE01135A222) (ADX: AMR, TASI: 6015), today announced a strategic partnership to expand dining and convenience offerings across ADNOC Distribution service station locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Under the partnership, up to 200 quick service restaurants from Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of 12 iconic global brands will be introduced across ADNOC Distribution’s network, expanding access to dining options and bringing trusted brands closer to customers as part of their everyday journeys.

The partnership brings together ADNOC Distribution’s existing retail network with Americana Restaurants’ operational expertise and diversified portfolio of globally recognized brands to deliver accessible, high-quality dining experiences integrated within everyday mobility and convenience destinations.

The collaboration supports ADNOC Distribution’s strategy to accelerate growth in non-fuel retail and further evolve its integrated mobility and convenience destinations. As customer expectations continue to evolve, ADNOC Distribution is expanding access to food, beverage, EV charging, car care and lifestyle services across its network.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Americana Restaurants PLC, said: “Americana Restaurants is proud to partner with ADNOC Distribution in a collaboration that reflects our ambition to bring our portfolio of iconic brands and world-class operational expertise to every high-traffic consumer touchpoint. As roadside retail continues to evolve, this partnership enables us to transform fuel and mobility hubs into vibrant destination experiences where customers can conveniently enjoy trusted brands, great food, and elevated hospitality on the go. Americana Restaurants in partnership with ADNOC Distribution are redefining convenience and creating a new benchmark for integrated dining and mobility experiences across the region.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “This partnership marks another step in ADNOC Distribution’s strategy to enhance customer convenience and grow our non-fuel retail offering across the region. By combining our existing network and customer reach with Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of globally recognized brands and operational expertise, we are creating more accessible and integrated retail experiences for millions of customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This is how we support our economy and deliver long‑term value for shareholders and the communities we serve, while developing a diversified, future-ready, and resilient retail landscape.”

The partnership will also support the continued expansion of The Hub by ADNOC, the Company’s destination-led retail concept set to expand to 30 locations across the UAE by 2030. Designed to integrate traditional fuel, EV charging, car care, dining and lifestyle offerings within a single destination, The Hub by ADNOC reflects the Company’s focus on increasing customer engagement and expanding higher-margin retail services and is projected to deliver $30 million in annual EBITDA by 2030.

Americana Restaurants’ brands will be presented in The Hub across multiple locations, enhancing customer convenience by providing access to trusted dining brands during travel, refuelling and EV charging stops.

This partnership supports ADNOC Distribution’s target to double non-fuel retail transactions by 2030. Non-fuel retail remains an increasingly important growth driver for the Company, with its gross profit increasing by more than 14% year-on-year and transactions rising by more than 9% in 2025.

Additionally, this partnership supports Americana Restaurants’ expansion across high-traffic, convenience-led touchpoints, supporting brand visibility and reach across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Through ADNOC Distribution’s network, Americana Restaurants gain access to strategically positioned locations, including premium Tier 1 placements, enabling the Company to expand its customer pool and brand accessibility. Americana Restaurants currently operates 2,749 restaurants, as of 31st March, and reported revenues of $2.5 billion in 2025, up 14.2% year-on-year, with EBITDA reaching $595.6 million; reflecting the Company’s operational scale, robust market presence, and disciplined execution.

For media, please contact: ADNOC Distribution: media@adnocdistribution.ae

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in the UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since then, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of delivering best-in-class customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, as well as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 53 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has 1,032 service stations, 568 in the UAE, 219 in Saudi Arabia, and 245 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 386 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 37 vehicle inspection centres, offers leading services spanning car wash and lube change and has 400 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also a leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures are as of 31 March 2026. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, an enabler of sustainable mobility, and a provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

About Americana Restaurants International

Americana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The Company’s portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee, Baskin Robbins, Chicken Tikka, carpo and Malak Al Tawouk. Americana Restaurants’ customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 18 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.

The Company’s historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region’s first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence.

For more information, please visit: www.americanarestaurants.com

Contact

Investor Relations:

Pujeet Parekh

Head of Investor Relations and Business Development Investor.Relations@americanarestaurants.com

Media

Imane Elsayed

Communications Manager

ielsayed@americana-food.com