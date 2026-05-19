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Stuttgart/Kuwait. Porsche is marking 70 years of the brand in the Middle East with a limited-edition model. The Turbo S Sadu Edition is based on the latest 911 Turbo S (992.II generation) and will be exclusively available in Kuwait, with just 20 vehicles being produced.

The first Porsche sports car imported to the Middle East was a Porsche 356 Cabriolet brought to Kuwait by Morad Behbehani in 1956. Seven decades on, Behbehani Motors Company remains the official importer for Porsche in Kuwait.

The edition models feature additional exterior and interior Sadu patterns that pay homage to the region. The 20 vehicles will have the special finishing touches applied by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department in Zuffenhausen, adjacent to the 911 production line.

“The Turbo S Sadu Edition combines high performance with exclusive craftsmanship,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“This very special project has been years in the making and the final product is a fitting tribute to the Behbehani family’s 70-year Porsche story.”

A tribute to Kuwait’s Sadu heritage

Al Sadu is a traditional form of wool weaving that creates horizontal patterns, often in bold, dark colours. The style has a long history across the Arabian Peninsula, including Kuwait.

Sadu is both a cultural tradition and an artistic practice. It is one of the most prominent and enduring crafts in Kuwait. The distinctive geometric patterns historically carried both symbolic meaning and decorative value.

Recognised for its cultural significance, Sadu weaving was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020, affirming its place as a lasting symbol of Kuwaiti identity that continues to inspire contemporary design today.

A special edition for Kuwait

Drawing on this cultural heritage, Porsche has translated these traditional design elements into the Turbo S Sadu Edition.

“The Turbo S Sadu Edition reflects both the traditions of the Kuwait market and the individualisation capabilities of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur,” said Ali Behbehani, President of Behbehani Motors Company.

Interior highlights and finishing details

The Sadu Edition is equipped in a two-tone leather interior in Black and Bordeaux Red, with accents in Lightsilver. The interior is individualised with a hand-stitched cross-stitch in GT Silver (cross) and Bordeaux Red (rows) on the upper parts of the dashboard, doors, rear compartment, seats and centre console.

A highlight is the customised Sports Seat Plus with a new textile showing the Sadu pattern in the colours Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver and Black. Moreover, the centres of the door panels are refined with the Sadu pattern textile. ‘70 Years’ is embossed in the headrests in Arabic letters to commemorate the anniversary.

A GT sports steering wheel in smooth-finish leather in Black with Bordeaux Red 12 o’clock marking, stitching in GT Silver and coloured Porsche crest. The centre console storage lid with embossed Exclusive Manufaktur logo is upholstered in Bordeaux Red leather and features hand-stitched cross-stitch in GT Silver.

Complementing the interior, the vehicle key, key case, and owner’s manual wallet have been individually refined with exclusive design features unique to the Sadu Edition.

The black brushed aluminium door sill guards feature 20 square elements, illuminated in White, with the seventh square illuminated in Red to commemorate 70 Years of Porsche in Kuwait and echo the 20 units built for this edition. Seat belts are in Silver Grey to contrast the predominantly red interior.

A Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System is fitted, along with a Sports Chrono stopwatch instrument dial with a digital tacho in Black.

Bespoke exterior design and detailing

Accented by the SportDesign Package in Black (high-gloss), the elegant exterior in Cremewhite (51A) creates a refined and sporty appearance. The 20"/21" Sport Classic wheels are specially painted in Cremewhite and Black (high-gloss) and show the coloured Porsche Crest instead of Turbonite – as does the bonnet.

A special badge on both b-pillars highlights the name ‘Turbo S Sadu Edition’ in Gold. On the lower sections of the doors and the underside of the rear wing, the Sadu pattern is applied as a decal in the colours Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver and Black.

Other external highlights include an Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap, Sports Tailpipes Titanium and an electric slide/tilt glass sunroof. The car also features front axle lifting system and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) highlighted by black high-gloss brake calipers.

"We are pleased to introduce the Sadu Edition for this very special anniversary,” said Alexander Fabig, Vice President, Product & Individualisation Offering, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

"This edition not only incorporates special cultural elements but also highlights our attention to detail and craftsmanship. Both of these elements express our appreciation for this traditional and passionate market."

Further personalisation through Sonderwunsch

For those wanting even further individuality through Porsche’s extensive Sonderwunsch programme, owners can select a Sadu pattern fabric lining for the frunk and / or the glove box for the ultimate personalisation.

70 years of Porsche in Kuwait

The presence of Porsche in Kuwait dates back to 1956, when Morad Behbehani imported Kuwait’s first sports car, a Porsche 356 Cabriolet. This established Behbehani Motors Company as the first Porsche dealership in the Middle East and one of the earliest worldwide.