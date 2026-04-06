Manama, Bahrain: Dividend Gate Capital W.L.L. (DGC), a leading Bahrain-based private equity firm, announced plans to integrate the portfolio of its subsidiary, Truffle Hospitality Holding W.L.L. (Truffle), with that of Bahrain Family Leisure Company B.S.C. (BFLC), following the successful approval of the transaction by BFLC shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today. This follows the receipt of the no-objection letter from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) dated 8 March 2026. The transaction creates one of Bahrain’s largest hospitality platforms, with investments ranging from restaurants and cafés to food manufacturers and distributors.

Under the terms of the transaction, BFLC will acquire 100% of the fully issued and paid shares of Truffle in exchange for a newly issued shares by BFLC, resulting in Truffle shareholders holding 58% of the issued and paid up share capital of BFLC, while existing BFLC shareholders will hold the remaining 42%. Truffle will now proceed with full operational integration as well as the execution of its capital raise and growth roadmap.

This milestone will bring together Truffle’s and BFLC’s portfolios of more than 20 brands, including fast casual concepts, upper casual dining, cafés, and central kitchen. This will be supported by SoleCorp, the Group’s centralized operating platform, which manages finance, HR, procurement, and logistics, enabling optimized efficiency and scalable growth.

Mr. Mohamed Khonji, Managing Director and Board Member of Dividend Gate Capital and Board Member of Truffle, said: “Truffle today represents one of the region’s most diversified hospitality platforms. With a multi-category portfolio and a unified operational backbone, we are built for scale. Becoming part of a listed structure strengthens our governance and positions us for long-term expansion across the wider GCC.”

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, Vice Chairman of BFLC, added: “The completion of this transaction marks an important step forward in establishing an integrated and scalable F&B platform. The consolidation of Truffle’s diversified restaurant portfolio with BFLC, operated under a unified model and supported by a robust governance framework, positions the Company to enhance operational efficiency while supporting the sustained growth of its brands across Bahrain and the wider GCC region.”

The approval follows the execution of the transaction definitive agreement on 8 February 2026, post the completion of financial due diligence by KPMG and legal due diligence by ASAR – Al Ruwayeh & Partners on Truffle. Furthermore, the fairness opinion letter issued by the appointed independent professional advisor, Moore JFC Consulting W.L.L., confirms and supports the transaction’s resulting ownership structure. The transaction was overseen and executed by SICO B.S.C. (Closed), in its capacity as financial advisor to BFLC.

Truffle’s portfolio includes brands such as Hlayel, Goodness, Bombay Bowl, Dumpling & Co, Blink, Tikka2Go, Café Mayfair, Kumo Asian Chicken, Tikka & Kabab Ameen, Hong Kong Gateway Restaurant, Rasmalai Balti Cuisine, Bombo Shawarma, and a central kitchen facility, Hidden Stations. Truffle is also a strategic partner to Manos Group, which owns upper casual dining brands Manos the Family Bistro, Zimari by Manos, and Ramenara. BFLC’s food and beverage assets include Bennigan’s, Cucina, Kazbah Catering, and more.

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohamed@perceptions.me

About Dividend Gate Capital

Dividend Gate Capital (DGC) is a private equity firm investing in a diverse range of sectors within the GCC, with a growing presence internationally. Since its establishment in 2017, DGC has been dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity through an investment strategy focused on innovation. Its portfolio includes significant investments in high-potential companies in healthcare, hospitality, real estate, innovation, and industry. This diversified approach aims to create sustainable, long-term value for partners and stakeholders.

About Truffle Hospitality

Owned by Dividend Gate Capital, Truffle Hospitality’s mission is to invest in and manage a diversified portfolio of companies, ranging from restaurants and cafes to food manufacturers and distributors.

Truffle Hospitality focuses on innovation, efficiency and sustainability, striving to foster growth and profitability for its portfolio companies while also promoting best practices in the hospitality industry. The company’s experienced management team provides strategic guidance and operational support to its subsidiaries, helping them achieve their full potential.

About BFLC

Bahrain Family Leisure Company (BFLC) is a Bahraini shareholding company established in 1994 and registered with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company owns and operates a portfolio of food and beverage businesses across the Kingdom, including franchise restaurant brands and catering operations that serve both the hospitality and institutional sectors. The company is focused on expanding its portfolio through the development of new concepts, franchise opportunities, and the continued growth of its catering operations, supported by a commitment to quality, operational efficiency, and customer service.