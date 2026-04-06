King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) has performed the world’s first series of single-port robotic liver resections from living donors, marking a major advancement in organ transplantation. The procedures were conducted through a single incision not exceeding 3.5 cm, replacing the multiple incisions required in conventional robotic surgery, reducing surgical pain and accelerating recovery while maintaining high safety standards.

The milestone is particularly significant for donor safety, as living donors are healthy individuals undergoing surgery for the benefit of others. Procedures performed on six donors resulted in minimal blood loss without complications, with low pain levels and discharge within two to three days.

The approach also makes liver donation safer for pediatric recipients, as it typically involves the left lateral segment, which represents around 20% of total liver volume, making it well suited for single-port access while minimizing surgical burden on the donor.

Prof. Dieter Broering, Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence, said the development reflects a structured expansion of robotic liver surgery built on extensive experience. He noted that KFSH has performed more than 1,600 robotic living donor liver resections, the highest volume globally, supported by a progressive model integrating training, simulation, and phased clinical implementation.

The achievement further reinforces KFSH’s position as a global leader in robotic surgery and organ transplantation, advancing care models that balance innovation with patient and donor safety, in line with the Health Sector Transformation Program and the hospital’s vision to deliver world-class specialized care.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers in 2026, and is the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It is also listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.