Manama, Bahrain : stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a national initiative to support frontline personnel across the Kingdom by providing a 100GB data allowance, in recognition of their work and dedication at such times.

The initiative reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to standing alongside the Kingdom’s frontline entities, including the Bahrain Defense Force, the Ministry of Interior, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Health. By enhancing connectivity access, stc Bahrain aims to support seamless communication and enable greater efficiency as these teams continue to carry out their critical responsibilities.

Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa. Chief Government Affairs Officer of stc Bahrain, commented: “Our frontline teams play a vital role in safeguarding the Kingdom and supporting our communities. This initiative is a reflection of our appreciation for their efforts and our commitment to supporting them through reliable and accessible connectivity solutions.”

stc Bahrain continues to reinforce its role as a key partner in the Kingdom’s digital progress, with a focus on initiatives that contribute to national resilience and support those serving Bahrain.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

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