Airline maintains operations through five regional hubs

Demonstrates strong liquidity and continued financial strength

Kuwait – Jazeera Airways today reaffirmed its operational resilience and strong financial position as it continues to navigate recent regional developments impacting the aviation sector.

In light of recent regional developments impacting operational visibility, the Board of Directors has amended its recommendation to the Annual General Assembly scheduled for 9 April 2026 to defer the dividend decision for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 until the announcement of the first quarter 2026 results. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to allow for greater clarity on evolving developments, the timing of operational normalization in Kuwait, and the recovery trajectory of demand and capacity.

During this period, Jazeera Airways continues to maintain a strong financial position, with healthy liquidity levels and robust operational performance.

Jazeera Airways reiterates that this decision is not driven by liquidity constraints or financial performance, rather, it reflects a disciplined and prudent approach to capital allocation. The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and sufficient distributable reserves.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman, Jazeera Airways, said: “As the aviation industry continues to navigate a period of global uncertainty, Jazeera Airways remains firmly committed to keeping Kuwait connected to the world. Throughout this challenging period, Jazeera has demonstrated strong operational resilience and financial discipline. Our ability to sustain operations while preserving liquidity underscores the strength and agility of our business model. The Board’s recommendation to defer the dividend is a prudent and precautionary measure, ensuring we retain flexibility as the situation continues to evolve. This decision is not a reflection of our financial health, which remains robust. Rather, it positions Jazeera Airways to continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders while maintaining our critical role in enabling travel and connectivity during this time.”

Following the temporary suspension of services at Kuwait International Airport since 28 February 2026, the airline has successfully maintained business continuity through five regional hubs in Qaisumah, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina and Cairo. This includes deploying aircraft capacity through charters and wet leases in Jeddah, Medina, and Cairo, while maintaining connectivity to Kuwait through Qaisumah and Dammam during this critical period. This reflects the Company’s agility and operational execution under disruption.

Across its current network of 36 cities in 10 countries via Qaisumah and Dammam, Jazeera continues to serve Kuwaiti citizens, residents, and the broader international community, while also supporting the movement of essential goods through its cargo operations. This reinforces the airline’s strong national responsibility and its broader commitment to supporting connectivity and essential services, while sustaining uninterrupted operations under exceptional conditions.

The Board will reassess the dividend distribution following the announcement of the Company’s first quarter 2026 financial results, expected by mid-May 2026, and will update shareholders accordingly.

Jazeera Airways remains focused on delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value while continuing to support Kuwait’s connectivity and recovery.​​​​