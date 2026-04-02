LSI | La Sorogeeka Interiors has been awarded the interior fit-out works for a large-scale private residential project in La Mer, Dubai.

The project, with an internal built-up area exceeding 40,000 sq ft, forms part of ongoing residential development activity within Dubai’s premium segment, where project scale and execution requirements continue to increase.

The scope of work includes complete interior fit-out packages, comprising joinery, marble works, and associated finishing elements. The project requires coordination across multiple trades and adherence to high standards of execution and detailing.

LSI’s delivery model integrates design development, engineering, procurement, and execution within a unified framework, enabling greater control over quality, timelines, and coordination across disciplines.

Ujjwal Goel, Managing Director of LSI | La Sorogeeka Interiors, said:

"Projects of this scale require structured execution and strong coordination across trades. Our approach focuses on process-driven delivery, supported by in-house capabilities that enable consistency and control across all stages."

The company’s in-house joinery and marble capabilities support execution across complex residential projects, reducing dependency on external vendors and improving project integration.

The project reflects ongoing trends within the UAE’s residential sector, where larger-format villas and bespoke developments are driving demand for integrated fit-out solutions.

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