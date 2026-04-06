Arada has launched sales at Layan, the fifth phase of its landmark Masaar 3 forest community in Sharjah. The UAE-headquartered master developer has commenced off-plan sales for 437 new villas and townhouses, with more than two thirds of units comprising three- and four-bedroom family homes.

Masaar 3 has established itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-selling suburban developments, with the first two phases launched in September 2025 selling out within mere hours of their release. Construction contracts for the first six phases of Masaar 3, including Layan, will be awarded within the next three months.

Layan will be home to a selection of two- to five-bedroom properties, all of which will include smart home systems and premium appliances as standard. Centred around a signature green spine of 100,000 trees that connects each residential district to wellness, leisure and retail facilities, Masaar 3 comprises eight gated neighbourhoods spread over a 21 million square foot master plan.