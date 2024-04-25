Dubai, UAE: DHL Global Forwarding, the leading provider of air, ocean and road freight services, and TotalEnergies have successfully solarized seven of DHL sites in Dubai, marking a new milestone in DHL’s sustainability journey to reduce logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050.

DHL Global Forwarding and TotalEnergies have signed a Power Equipment Lease Agreement (PELA) in 2021 for the solarization of seven sites in Dubai. The move is expected to save around 5,000 tCO2e in the first year—the equivalent of 119,000 trees planted per year.

The 7 MWp solar project will produce over 11,000 MWh per year across DHL sites in JAFZA 1 – 4, DAFZA 39 – 43, DWC AFR and DWC CGF, which will cover 80% of the seven buildings' energy needs. The solar rooftops are equipped with over 12,000 solar photovoltaic modules, covering a surface equivalent to 27,000 sqm. In addition, TotalEnergies has equipped DHL’s sites with solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations, contributing to the Group's goal of electrifying 60% of its fleet by 2030.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said: “As the world’s leading logistics company, we are more committed than ever to achieving a net zero-emissions future by redefining logistics. We are proud to announce that we have reached our target of 100% solarization of seven of our sites in Dubai with our partner TotalEnergies. This is in line with the UAE’s wider sustainability agenda, which aims to create a future with access to sustainable energy, healthy ecosystems and increased resource efficiency.”

Hamady Sy, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa, added: “TotalEnergies is committed to delivering energy that is affordable, sustainable, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. We are delighted to have supported DHL Global Forwarding in fulfilling its sustainability ambitions in the region. We are confident the successful solarization of DHL’s sites will accelerate low carbon logistics in the region.”

DHL Global Forwarding has pioneered a number of low-carbon initiatives in the UAE. In 2022, the company launched a 23,500-sqm EV Hub in Dubai South for batteries to be stored, recycled, repaired, and processed at end of life, ensuring long-term sustainability. DHL Global Forwarding also upgraded its digital customer portal, myDHLi, allowing customers more options to reduce their ecological footprint with DHL’s GoGreen Plus service and also track and report their CO2 emissions reductions.