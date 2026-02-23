Next steps include joint operational workshops with DHL Express and LODD.

Both teams will focus on defining routes, use cases, and how the Hili aircraft can be integrated into DHL’s last-mile delivery operations.

Kuwait: DHL Express and LODD Autonomous have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start working together on how LODD’s unmanned Hili aircraft could be integrated into DHL’s express delivery network. As the next step, both teams will begin operational workshops to identify priority routes and use cases for unmanned cargo delivery.

“As the global leader in international express delivery, speed and reliability are essential to maintaining our strong market position. In fast-growing regions like the UAE, where road congestion poses new challenges, innovations such as LODD’s unmanned Hili aircraft present a sustainable way forward to meet the rising demand effectively,” said Bachi Spiga, VP Network Operations Middle East and North Africa, DHL Express.

“Partnering with DHL Express reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead the world in advanced air mobility and smart logistics,” said Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD. “Designed and developed in the UAE, the Hili unmanned aircraft is purpose-built for the region’s operational demands, from urban density to long-distance connectivity. This collaboration positions the UAE at the forefront of autonomous cargo operations and supports the nation’s vision for innovative, future-ready infrastructure. Through joint operational workshops, we will focus on route definition, payload optimization, turnaround times, and system interoperability to ensure safe, reliable, and scalable deployment.”

Founded in 2023, LODD Autonomous is a UAE-based pioneer in advanced air mobility, committed to transforming cargo logistics through next-generation autonomous systems. Hili is the flagship solution for last- and middle-mile delivery. The unmanned aircraft has a maximum payload of 250 kg and the ability to carry two Euro pallets. The aircraft features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, a range of 700 km (+30 min reserve), and a maximum cruise altitude of 14,000 ft, enabling efficient operations even in challenging environments.

Media Contacts:

DHL Group

Media Relations MENA

Ragah Dorenkamp

E-mail: ragah.dorenkamp@dhl.com

On the Internet: group.dhl.com/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world.” DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About LODD

LODD is an autonomous aerospace company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, pioneering the future of cargo transportation. Founded in 2023, LODD designs, develops, and deploys next-generation autonomous systems to tackle the emerging challenges of middle-mile cargo logistics.

At the core of its innovation is Hili, LODD’s flagship UAV, engineered to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances of 700 kilometres. This breakthrough platform delivers scalable, efficient, and reliable cargo transport solutions for diverse industries.

With a business model rooted in sustainability, scalability, and operational efficiency, LODD is laying the foundation for a robust air mobility ecosystem that will redefine logistics across the UAE and beyond.

For more information, please visit:

www.lodd.com

www.linkedin.com/company/lodd-autonomous

https://www.instagram.com/lodd.autonomous

For media inquiries:

Abdallah Iskandarani

Email: pr@marketingends.com