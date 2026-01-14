DHF Capital S.A. and Amstera Properties have officially entered into a strategic partnership that brings together two firms with distinct strengths and a shared international outlook. While operating across different segments of the investment landscape, both organisations serve a similar client profile: investors seeking structured, long-term opportunities underpinned by trust, clarity, and professional expertise.

With Amstera’s roots across Europe and DHF Capital S.A.’s established global investment presence, the partnership represents a decisive step toward expanding engagement across high-growth markets, including the UAE, the Americas, and Asia. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering investment opportunities within a framework built on professionalism and transparency. Qualities increasingly valued by investors navigating cross-border diversification.

The partnership is built on strong alignment of values and a complementary approach to client service. Both firms prioritise long-term relationships, integrity, and disciplined decision-making, while offering expertise across different asset classes. They aim to provide clients with more diversified opportunities across regions, supported by clear communication, structured processes, and a focus on long-term outcomes.

“This partnership is a strong statement of intent,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO of DHF Capital. “Amstera shares our long-term vision, our standards, and our belief that trust and expertise sit at the heart of every successful investment relationship. By aligning our capabilities, we are creating a broader platform through which clients can access global opportunities with confidence.”

By combining DHF Capital S.A.’s investment solutions with Amstera’s established real estate advisory and property investment platform, particularly across Dubai and the wider UAE, the partnership broadens the opportunities available to clients, enabling a more comprehensive approach to portfolio diversification. The collaboration is positioned to support investors seeking to balance real assets with wider investment considerations with greater clarity and confidence.

“DHF Capital brings a level of global investment expertise that complements our real estate focus extremely well,” said Artak Danieljan, CEO of Amstera Properties. “We serve investors who think long term and value structure, transparency, and informed decision-making. Together, we are enhancing how clients engage with opportunities across regions and asset classes, while remaining firmly focused on quality and long-term value.”

Together, DHF Capital S.A. and Amstera Properties are building a partnership designed for scale and relevance; expanding their combined reach, strengthening cross-market expertise, and offering clients a more connected way to engage with investment opportunities across global markets.

About DHF Capital

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitisation company established in December 2020 for professional investors and family offices. Combining Forex, equities, and precious metals, DHF Capital creates a diverse portfolio for any investor while keeping the risks as low as possible. DHF Capital provides investors with several investment solutions which vary in risk and reward. This way, DHF Capital can easily build the solution which suits its clients best.

For more information about DHF Capital S.A. and its services, visit https://dhf-capital.com/

About Amstera Properties

Amstera Properties is a cross-border real estate investment advisory firm specializing in guiding private clients and businesses in making strategic, high-yield investments across the UAE and key European markets. Founded in 2018, the firm focuses on helping investors navigate cross-border complexity through a hands-on, end-to-end advisory model that spans property selection and guidance throughout the broader investment journey.

For more information about Amstera Properties, visit: https://amsteraproperties.com/

