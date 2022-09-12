The past year has seen incredible success rate at the DHF Capital offices owing to business growth and expansion in the global footprint. DHF Capital is amongst the first companies worldwide that provide exclusive bespoke solutions to form clients’ financial investment portfolios. With the number of investors on the rise, it is the best time to expand its leadership team in order to streamline operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other focused markets the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

Bas Kooijman, former Asset Manager, takes the lead for DHF Capital as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while Anupam Kumar, a former and seasoned banker fits into the robust role of the Chief Information Officer and Jenny Selest completes the team as the Global Operations Director.

On his appointment as the CEO of DHF Capital, Bas Kooijman says: “Since the inception of DHF Capital, I have witnessed steady growth of the securitisation business as an Asset Manager and have only been motivated to push the boundaries further. I am deeply honored and appreciative of my role as the CEO and eagerly look forward to working with the talented team. In the coming days, we would be rolling out bespoke investment solutions and subsequently launch the new Alpha, Gamma and Forex funds. The following months will also be spent meeting new investors and representing the company in select conferences and seminars in significant markets like the UAE, UK and Europe.”

Bas Kooijman started his early career at the young age of 13 and after a series of successful stints from making websites to dabbling in the cloud computing & data centre space to eventually exploring the world of telecom, he finally co-founded DHF Capital and took on the reins as the Asset Manager. Bas has taken up advisory roles in different financial companies to help them achieve growth and success. He eventually bagged various financial statuses like MSTA at the Society of Technical Analysis in London, a certification of Financial Technician (CFT) and the International Federation of Technical Analysts (IFTA). Bas has accumulated his experiences in a book called, “Trading and Investing” and was recently awarded with title of the top 50 Entrepreneurs by the esteemed ‘Disruptor’ magazine. He is also a coach who trains home traders on trading risks and strategies.

Anupam Kumar, Chief Information Officer says: “I am happy to come onboard as the Chief Information Officer at DHF Capital and looking forward to contributing positively towards the company growth. Known to provide a high level of security, reliability, and quality of life for all its citizens and residents, the UAE provides a steady environment and ample opportunities for financial growth. DHF Capital creates bespoke investment solutions for investors and seems a great fit for the UAE market. The Investment management industry in UAE is on the rise and we really look forward to seizing the opportunity by tapping all those who want to invest in the region.”

A Computer Science Engineer turned Finance professional, Anupam has earned his executive MBA, Finance, from S P Jain Inst. of Global Management, Dubai Campus. Anupam is also a certified wealth professional and has attained his certification from CISI (ICWIM), UK and from Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) of UAE. His career span of 15+ years includes working as an Investment Specialist – Mashreq Bank, Wealth Manager – HDFC Bank and Branch Sales Manager with ICICI Bank.

Jenny Selest, Global Operations Director at DHF Capital has a rich experience of working in well-known corporations, including one of the largest insurance companies AIG as well as one of the largest travel marketplaces, Booking.com as a Team Leader. Jenny’s previous work experience as a Project Manager in private aviation will also add immense value to her current portfolio.

With the senior leadership team in place and new partnerships underway, DHF Capital is raring to go. DHF Capital’s focus for the next few months will be to create a range of bespoke investment solutions followed by an impressive roll out of the Alpha, Gamma & Forex funds in UAE and other significant markets like UK & Europe.

DHF Capitals’ philosophy focuses on creating wealth management solutions that apply to its clients’ diverse personal financial objectives. The company believes ‘creating wealth is as important protecting wealth’.

-Ends-

About DHL Capital SA:

Established in December 2019, DHF Capital is a Luxembourg based Securitization Company aimed at well-informed personal and institutional investors and provides bespoke solutions to form clients’ diverse financial portfolios. DHF Capital provide investors with investment solutions that provide dependable returns and diversification benefits. In 2022 DHF Capital’s products have been incorporated in the DHF Alpha, DHF Gamma and DHF Forex Funds. This way the investment strategies of DHF Capital became accessible to Informed Investors as well as professional and institutional investors.

Please visit our website https://dhf-capital.com, write to us at investments@dhf-capital.com