Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Asset Health Centre consolidates preventive and proactive maintenance in the water network. This is through gathering and analysing data and providing needed recommendations to enhance the health and life cycle of assets (pumps, engines, pipes, water reservoirs and others). It also forecasts defects using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms. DEWA uses a wireless vibration and temperature monitoring system to measure the vibration and temperature to assess the equipment condition. This system has helped DEWA save AED 1.617 million since 2019 and until 2021. DEWA also uses Online Real-Time Condition Monitoring to monitor assets round the clock and ensure the provision of supplies according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, accountability and quality.

“DEWA continues to develop proactive solutions using its smart and advanced grid as well as the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to increase the efficiency of its electricity and water networks. In accordance with the wise leadership vision and directives, we continue to develop its world-class infrastructure to keep pace with the growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai. The total production capacity of DEWA’s desalinated water has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD). We are keen to apply the best international practices in all our projects and adopt the latest technologies in the generation, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks to raise production and operational efficiency. We have made significant achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as raise water flow and volume of water reserves. DEWA’s efforts have reduced the losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42% in 1988 to 5.3% in 2021. This is one of the lowest scores in the world and compares favourably to North America, where water losses are around 15%,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA adopts a set of advanced and innovative systems and programmes to ensure that proactive maintenance is carried out automatically and around the clock. These programmes comprise plans to schedule maintenance work automatically, prepare maintenance records to monitor the water network, issue necessary breakdown notices, and distribute tasks to carry out the necessary repairs. We also adopt the preventive maintenance approach - time-based, preventive maintenance approach - condition-based, SAP - Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS), SAP - Plant Maintenance Module, and SAP - workflow management and automating data entry. This helps DEWA to maintain its leadership as one of the best utilities worldwide,” said Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA.