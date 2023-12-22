Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) constantly empowers its female employees. This strengthens national efforts to engage all members of society in climate action and the energy transition. DEWA spares no effort to enhance the effective presence of female employees in the energy sector, especially in renewable and clean energy and sustainability. This contributes to preserving the UAE’s leadership in supporting the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, and achieving the goals of COP28, that the UAE hosted at Expo City Dubai. These goals seek to include everyone, especially women and youth, in combating the effects of climate change, finding innovative solutions, and developing and implementing climate plans and policies that are suitable for all.

DEWA consolidates the UAE and Dubai’s efforts to engage women as effective partners in climate action at the national and global levels. This aligns with the journey of women’s empowerment, set forth by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; and has the unlimited support of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Nation). DEWA seeks to strengthen women’s contributions to accelerate reaching net-zero, continue the advancement of women at all levels, and upgrade their capabilities, energies and skills, to remain a model of primary and active partners in achieving growth and sustainable and comprehensive development.

“We are committed to the wise leadership’s vision to expand the horizon of women’s contribution in creating a positive and sustainable impact and accelerating the green economy. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA is one of the largest government organisations to employ women in technical positions within the energy sector in Dubai. This has made it a model for public and private entities in the UAE and abroad. In light of DEWA’s achievements in digital transformation and adopting the latest disruptive technologies, we provide equal opportunities for men and women, focusing on including women in decision-making and empowering them in all positions. There are 1,933 female employees in DEWA. This includes 1,900 female employees in administrative and middle-management positions, and many female employees in leadership positions. DEWA attracts the best national and international calibre and motivates them to innovate, develop skills and expertise, and realise notable achievements. This supports the national and global climate ambitions and strengthens DEWA’s global excellence and leadership journey, as one of the best utilities worldwide. Emirati women have become an icon of national achievements and earned global appreciation and respect. They are role models and influential partners in building the nation and raising generations capable of preserving the UAE’s advancements and raising its flag high,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has adopted several just and inclusive strategies and policies that support gender equality, including women in decision-making, and encouraging them to be creative and innovative. DEWA aims to develop the work and practical fields, and enhance the active contribution of female employees in achieving its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net-zero by 2050,” said Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA.

“DEWA ensures a positive and motivational work environment that fosters research, innovation, and creativity. DEWA also adopts programmes and initiatives that allow its female employees to unleash their talents and abilities, so they continue to prove their worth and competence in all national and international forums. Our female employees spare no effort to continue the hard work to uphold the responsibilities entrusted to them and represent the UAE in international forums and all sectors,” said Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre at DEWA, and the first Emirati woman to obtain a PhD in Nanotechnology for the Development of Solar Cells.

“Several Emirati female employees have achieved prestigious global positions that support national and global aspirations aiming to galvanise efforts for a bright and sustainable future,” said Maryam Al-Mutaiwei, VP of Human Resources at DEWA.

“DEWA Women’s Committee has the full support of DEWA’s top management to ensure that all female employees of different positions have access to opportunities to succeed, develop, keep up with the latest developments, turn challenges into opportunities, and utilise their scientific and practical capabilities,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Legal Advisor - Legal Affairs and Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

“DEWA attaches great importance to strengthening the role of women and youth in the energy sector. This aims to consolidate the gains achieved by the UAE and carry on the journey of ambitious achievements in the coming years. Several female employees have succeeded in enhancing their position and effectively contributed to igniting the capabilities of DEWA’s youth, gaining prestigious local and international awards and accolades,” said Aysha Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President & Deputy Manager at DEWA’s Innovation Centre.

“DEWA provides theoretical and practical training and ongoing support to its female employees to develop their skills and experiences continuously,” said Haifa Busamra, VP of Transmission Commissioning, Transmission Power at DEWA.

“DEWA provides its female employees with opportunities to continue their education and receive prestigious certificates inside and outside the UAE. It encourages them to innovate and keep pace with the latest technologies to strengthen their effective contribution in anticipating and shaping a greener and more sustainable future,” said Maryam Abdulaziz Khansaheb- Manager of Corporate Sustainability, Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.