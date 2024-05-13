Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QatarEnergy to acquire t...
ENERGY

QatarEnergy to acquire two new exploration blocks offshore Egypt

The Cairo and Masry offshore exploration blocks were awarded to ExxonMobil in January 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 13, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARENERGY
PHOTO
QatarEnergy has signed a farm-in agreement with ExxonMobil to acquire a 40% participating interest in two exploration blocks offshore Egypt.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to customary approvals by the government of Egypt, QatarEnergy will acquire a 40% working interest in each of the "Cairo" and "Masry" Offshore Concession Agreements, while ExxonMobil (the Operator) will retain the remaining 60% working interest.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said: "I am pleased with our entry into the Cairo and Masry offshore exploration blocks as they expand QatarEnergys presence in the Arab Republic of Egypt and extend our ambitious exploration program in-country."

"We look forward to working with our valued long-term strategic partner ExxonMobil, as well as with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, in this promising and prospective region. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Egyptian authorities and our partners for their valuable support and cooperation," His Excellency added.

The Cairo and Masry offshore exploration blocks were awarded to ExxonMobil in January 2023, and cover an area of approximately 11,400 square kilometers in water depths of 2,000 to 3,000 meters.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

INVESTMENT

UAE’s National Bonds creates 292 millionaires in Q1 2024

UAE’s National Bonds creates 292 millionaires in Q1 2024
UAE’s National Bonds creates 292 millionaires in Q1 2024
MANUFACTURING

‘New Golden Spike’ to establish new manufacturing facility in KEZAD

‘New Golden Spike’ to establish new manufacturing facility in KEZAD
‘New Golden Spike’ to establish new manufacturing facility in KEZAD
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses up in early trade

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses up in early trade
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses up in early trade
TOURISM

New deal to elevate Saudi’s Aseer region to global tourism destination

New deal to elevate Saudi’s Aseer region to global tourism destination
New deal to elevate Saudi’s Aseer region to global tourism destination
WEATHER

Hazy, hot weather expected today in Qatar

Hazy, hot weather expected today in Qatar
Hazy, hot weather expected today in Qatar
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar Tourism reschedules DJWE date to May 2025

Qatar Tourism reschedules DJWE date to May 2025
Qatar Tourism reschedules DJWE date to May 2025
OIL AND GAS

Sarens transports, installs 34 modules for Jafurah Gas Plant

Sarens transports, installs 34 modules for Jafurah Gas Plant
Sarens transports, installs 34 modules for Jafurah Gas Plant
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bank ABC, Bahrain's net profit increases 25% to $75mln in first quarter

Bank ABC, Bahrain's net profit increases 25% to $75mln in first quarter
Bank ABC, Bahrain's net profit increases 25% to $75mln in first quarter
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Hafeet Rail: Work on $3bln Oman-UAE rail set to commence

2.

Saudi consumers change shopping habits to cut expenses – survey

3.

China’s fintech giant Ant International expands into Saudi Arabia

4.

Iraq awards 22 firms oil concessions in 29 sites

5.

Emirates will move to new airport by 2034; recent Dubai flooding ‘cost us a lot’: Sheikh Ahmed

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QatarEnergy acquires stake in two Egypt offshore blocks

2

Qatar successful in ensuring drinking water availability and sanitation, Kahramaa chief

3

QatarEnergy names LNG expansion's first carrier "Rex Tillerson"

4

Qatar Chamber reviews new draft specifications for energy performance

5

QatarEnergy signs 10-yr deal to supply condensates to Japan’s Mitsui

LEADERSHIP TALKS

RETAIL

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods
INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

LATEST VIDEO

UAE

VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work

VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work
VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Emirates NBD asset management sets up FundStar in DIFC

Emirates NBD asset management sets up FundStar in DIFC
Emirates NBD asset management sets up FundStar in DIFC
OIL AND GAS

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes another gas discovery in Indonesia’s South Andaman

EARNINGS

Emirates airline posts 63% jump in FY 2023-24 profit

EARNINGS

Dubai toll-gate firm Salik’s Q1 profit rises marginally to $75mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Maldives gets IMF debt warning as more Chinese loans loom

2

UAE’s National Bonds creates 292 millionaires in Q1 2024

3

Hong Kong stocks start week with more gains

4

EU countries approve law to slash trucks' CO2 emissions

5

‘New Golden Spike’ to establish new manufacturing facility in KEZAD

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds