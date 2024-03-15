Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Cisco, headed by Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The visit is in line with DEWA’s keenness to enhance cooperation with major international companies to exchange experiences and best practices and review the latest developments in the IT sector.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA, and Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Al Tayer welcomed the delegation and highlighted DEWA’s efforts, projects, and initiatives aimed at achieving the vision of the wise leadership in promoting smart digital transformation in Dubai. DEWA plays a prominent role by developing distinguished services according to international best practices. DEWA also keeps pace with the ongoing developments and growing needs of Dubai’s citizens and residents by utilising and enhancing innovation and advanced technologies, to develop its digital infrastructure.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s development journey to contribute to making Dubai among the top 10 digital economies in the world according to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). DEWA aims to provide quality advanced digital services, as well as develop channels that ensure the sustainable improvement of DEWA’s processes and procedures.

DEWA has implemented several smart technology procedures to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, efficiency, and reliability. DEWA aims to meet the growing demands and the sustainable development needs to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer was briefed by the Cisco delegation on the latest digital transformation services and solutions. Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, cooperates with Cisco to enhance the digital transformation solutions sector in the UAE by providing a wide range of benefits that focus on customer service to ensure a safe and advanced digital future. The cooperation aims to provide customers with innovative and advanced solutions by utilising Cisco’s advanced technologies to develop efficient and innovative products and services.